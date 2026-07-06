Te Arikinui joins chiefs in Rarotonga to mark 60 years of the Ui’ Ariki

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po joined traditional chiefs in Rarotonga over the weekend to mark 60 years of the Ui Ariki, the Cook Islands’ collective body of hereditary high chiefs.

Te Arikinui was welcomed into the National Auditorium, Te Are Karioi Nui, where ariki and chiefs from across the Cook Islands’ 15 islands gathered for the milestone event. Representatives from across the Pacific also attended, including Prince Quentin Kawānanakoa of Hawai’i.

Prince Quentin Kawananakoa of Hawaii. Photo: Ministry of Cultural Development, Cook Islands

Speaking on behalf of Te Arikinui, Rāhui Papa, who accompanied her to the kaupapa, said the visit honoured six decades of traditional leadership and reaffirmed the enduring relationship between the House of Ariki, the Kīngitanga, and wider Pacific peoples.

“Te Arikinui is honoured to join the House of Ariki as it marks this important milestone,” he said. “The 60th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the enduring role of the ariki and the longstanding whakapapa and cultural ties that connect our people.”

The Ui Ariki is the collective body of hereditary high chiefs in the Cook Islands. Its members are ariki who hold chiefly status through genealogy and customary standing, with responsibilities tied to land, culture, and community wellbeing.

Celebrations mark 60 years of Ui Ariki. Photo: Ministry of Cultural Development, Cook Island

Membership is not elected but inherited through traditional lines of descent connected to specific islands and districts. Each island has its own ariki titles, and those who hold them may be represented within the House of Ariki.

The House of Ariki was established in 1967 as a national advisory body. While it has no legislative power, it provides cultural guidance and advice on matters affecting Cook Islands society. Its role today is largely ceremonial, reflecting the continued place of traditional leadership alongside modern government structures.

Photo: Ministry of Cultural Developmennt, Cook Islands

The 60th anniversary celebrations also come as the Cook Islands prepare for upcoming national commemorations marking milestones in self-governance and modern nationhood. Leaders say the role of the Ui Ariki remains central to discussions about identity, sovereignty, and the relationship between customary authority and the state.