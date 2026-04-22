New era begins for Ōpōtiki College as new principal welcomed

New Ōpōtiki College principal Glenn Phipps and his contingent are welcomed during a pōhiri. Photo: Pūkāea.

A strong sense of renewal and optimism filled the air at Ōpōtiki College on the weekend, as the school formally welcomed its new principal, Glenn Phipps, during an official pōhiri attended by students, staff, whānau and the wider community.

The ceremony reflected both the cultural identity of the kura and the significance of the moment.

Karanga echoed across the school grounds, haka were performed by students, and whaikōrero acknowledged the journey the college has taken in recent years and the importance of strong, values-based leadership moving forward.

Board Chair Danny Paruru said the appointment signals a turning point for the school.

“The time has come to turn the tide for our kura,” he said.

“Our community is excited about Glenn’s appointment and what it means for the future of our college and our people.”

Glenn Phipps (Ngāi Tahu) is already a familiar figure in the community.

New Ōpōtiki College principal Glenn Phipps. Photo: Pūkāea.

Prior to his appointment, he held leadership roles in local primary education and has been involved with the college through governance and coaching, including working with student sports teams.

His established relationships within the community are seen as a major strength as he steps into the role.

Phipps describes the opportunity as both an honour and a responsibility.

“It’s about achieving success for our tamariki and our staff,” he said.

“For me, it’s about setting standards and structures and providing solutions when there’s problems, and that’s the way we can all grow together.”

Student leaders also welcomed the appointment, reflecting on a period of transition for the school.

Head Boy Tamati Jensen acknowledged that students had been seeking strong, consistent leadership.

“This is a moment where we stand together in support of this new beginning, with confidence in what we can achieve in the years ahead,” he said.

Head Girl Katarina Smith is one of many students who already know Phipps through sport and community involvement.

“He’s taught us a lot of lessons through sports alone,” she said.

“I know he’s going to make a positive impact on our school.”

Ōpōtiki College pōhiri for new Principal Glenn Phipps. Photo: Pūkāea.

Ōpōtiki College plays a vital role as the town’s main secondary school, with a roll of around 300 students, most of whom are Māori with strong connections to local iwi, including Te Whakatōhea.

Like many rural schools, the college has navigated challenges, including leadership changes and resourcing pressures, but remains a central pillar of the community.

Education leaders say stable, locally connected leadership is key to improving student outcomes and strengthening engagement with whānau.

Deputy Principal Andrew Lau said staff are confident in the direction ahead.

“He’s well known and respected in the community, and he’s got a really good proven track record,” Lau said.

“I’m really excited for Glenn coming on.”

Students say their hopes are grounded in the school’s core values — integrity, respect and compassion — and a desire to see those principles lived every day.

As the pōhiri concluded with a unified welcome — “Nau mai ki Te Kāreti o Ōpōtiki” — the message was clear: this is more than a leadership change.

For Ōpōtiki College and its community, it marks the beginning of a new chapter shaped by shared vision, cultural integrity, and renewed hope for the future.