Luxon declares leadership confidence despite caucus tensions

Despite earlier saying there were 5 disgruntled National MP's behind leaks the PM says a vote of confidence has been reached this morning.

Following a slide in the polls and weeks of speculation about his leadership, the Prime Minister has confirmed a motion of confidence was passed at a caucus meeting on Tuesday morning.

Emerging from the meeting to front media, he read a brief statement confirming the result of the vote but declined to take questions on what was discussed behind closed doors.

“That motion was passed, confirming what I have been saying. I have the support of my caucus as their leader.” he said

He said the past week had been marked by “intense media speculation”, but after a lengthy caucus meeting and a “good and honest discussion”, the party was now more determined than ever to serve New Zealanders and win the election.

“A free press is important in a democracy. You give citizens the chance to know the truth about their countries and their governments. It holds leaders like me accountable. I welcome that. But if the media want to keep focusing on speculation and rumour, I am not going to engage.” He told reporters gathered after a 2 and half hour stake out during their caucus meeting.

By convention the party had a secret ballot, with anonymous votes.

The scrutineers were not allowed to reveal the numbers to the leadership or to the caucus.

On Monday, speaking to Mike Hosking Breakfast, the Prime Minister conceded there were disgruntled MPs within his ranks amid claims of internal leaks and dissatisfaction, with five described as “moaning and frustrated”.

Despite this, he declared this morning that the caucus had “answered clearly and decisively” in backing his leadership.

Like many other National MP’s, Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka wouldn’t reveal how he voted but said that he and the caucus supported the Prime Minister.

When asked about suggestions of him and others being the leader, he rejected the sentiment.

“E hoa, kāore i te whaiwhai ērā whakaaro. Ko tāku i tēnei wā ko te whakatūwatawata i a Christopher Luxon me tōna anga whakamua hei pirimia mō Aotearoa, me te mōhio hoki kia hāpai tonu i ngā wawata, ngā uaratanga o te iwi Māori.”