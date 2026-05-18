After 50 years of mining, iwi questions Taharoa Ironsands’ relationship

Ngāti Mahuta ki te Taihauāuru is raising concerns over continued operations by Taharoa Iron Sands Limited, citing longstanding impacts on whenua and taiao

Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Tai Hauāuru is raising urgent concerns about the ongoing operations of Taharoa Ironsands Limited (TIL), with iwi members highlighting long-term environmental impacts and concerns around oversight.

At a recent hui held at Te Kooraha Marae on the west coast, locals and mana whenua discussed the environmental and cultural effects of decades of mining in the rohe.

Organisers said the hui aimed to help communities better understand environmental decision-making processes and the responsibilities of agencies, including the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The Consent Loophole

Despite the expiration of its primary consents more than five years ago, TIL remains operational under Section 124 of the Resource Management Act (RMA) while its applications for new consents are being processed.

This provision allows companies to continue activities indefinitely. At the same time, replacement applications are being processed - a situation the iwi claims has removed the incentive for the company to finalise new, modern environmental standards.

Taituwha King, Chairman of Te Kooraha Marae, expressed frustration with the lack of direct engagement from local authorities.

“Hāunga anō Te Kaunihera o Waikato, kua koretake, tē aro mai...kia hono tahi, engari ki a ratou, kua kore hiahia ki te haere mai,” says King.

In response, the Waikato Regional Council stated it would not attend the hui to maintain “neutrality” while TIL’s application is being considered under the government’s fast-track approvals process.

“At this time, Council officers are contributing technical advice within a live statutory fast-track approvals process being administered by the EPA,” the council said in a statement.

“Given that role, and the need to maintain neutrality and procedural separation while that process is underway, Council officers will not be attending the hui.”

Fast-Track setbacks

The path to new consents has been rocky.

TIL’s initial application under the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 was returned by the EPA in November 2025 for failing to meet basic procedural requirements - specifically, failing to provide mandatory written notices from existing consent authorities.

While a second application was deemed complete in February 2026, the delay has only deepened local scepticism.

Environmental and cultural toll

For the people of Taharoa, the concerns are not just legal, but physical. The mining involves “wet-mining” techniques-dredging pits that fill with groundwater, which the iwi fears could lead to:

Dewatering and Saline Intrusion: Potential damage to the Mitiwai Stream and the health of Lake Taharoa, a vital indigenous fishery.

Ecological Loss: Threats to the habitats of the katipō spider, native skinks, and bird species.

Dust and Noise: The proximity of mining to Te Kura o Taharoa and Te Kooraha Marae has resulted in ongoing concerns in air quality, alongside concerns about whether workers who relate to the local iwi feel comfortable raising these issues.

Melaina Huaki, speaking for the iwi, noted that the promise of economic prosperity for Māori landowners has largely failed to materialise after 50 years of extraction.

“He mamae taku ngākau, i te kitenga atu o tō mātou whenua...kei te mōhio au, kei a mātou te rongoā,” she says.

A question of representation

The dispute is further complicated by the mine’s location within overlapping areas of interest.

The rohe sits within areas of interest involving Waikato-Tainui and Te Nehenehenui, which the iwi said has created uncertainty around representation and accountability in environmental decision-making.

Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Tai Hauāuru said it continues to carry the burden of participating in consent, appeal and fast-track processes despite limited marae-based resources.

As the fast-track panel prepares its final decision, expected later in 2026, the community at Taharoa is left waiting to see if the next 50 years of mining will look any different from the last.

Taharoa Iron Sands Limited reply

In a statement to Te Ao Māori News, Taharoa Ironsands Limited (TIL) declined to comment on specific inquiries, citing active legal and legislative processes.

Through legal counsel Richard Gordon of MinterEllisonRuddWatts, the company noted that its operations are currently the subject of a substantive application under the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024, currently before an Expert Panel, as well as a related Environment Court matter.

“In these circumstances, it would be inappropriate for any party participating in either process to make any public comment,” the statement read.

The company added that it continues to operate in accordance with existing resource consents, warning it would seek “legal remedies” regarding any “inaccurate, misleading, or deceptive characterisation” of its operations or applications.