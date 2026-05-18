Taupō Mayor makes first visit to local marae

Taupō Mayor makes first visit to a marae in the Taupō District, as part of the Taupō District Councillor Connect Forums. Photo Caption: The wharepuni at Nukuhau Marae. Photo Credit: Bronson Perich

As councils work on their survival plans, the Taupō district finds itself in an interesting position.

Before the Government’s ultimatum last week to councils to “lead your reform, or we will do it for you”, the Taupō Mayor and councillors had already announced a series of community meetings to connect with local constituents.

The timing of the first forum, which took place half an hour after the Government’s announcement, has some locals wondering if the Councillor Connect Forums are linked.

The topics discussed at the forums so far include dog fines, council amalgamations, and rate increases.

At the second meet, held at Nukuhau Pā on Tuesday, Taupō Mayor John Funnell made a confession to locals, including hapū descendants.“This is my first visit to a marae within the Taupō district.”

Staying connected with constituents

The Councillor Connect Forums operate on the premise that councillors and the mayor are given the opportunity to attend a series of meetings across the Taupō, Kinloch, Taupō Rural East and Te Papamārearea wards.

While constituents can raise their concerns directly with their own elected official, it gives councillors from further afield the chance to hear what’s going on in other wards too.

The mayor, who declared last year that he would vote against Māori wards, visited Nukuhau Pā to support the Māori ward councillor forum.

Dissatisfaction aired

One attendee expressed her dissatisfaction over a variety of issues, including the recent menacing dog classification of her pet, allegedly punitive dog fines and council workers allegedly threatening her with fines over pot plants on her berm.

The mayor’s well-documented hearing issues kicked in that night. He said the bad acoustics of the wharekai [eating hall] made it difficult for him to participate, with his councillors making the majority of replies and responses.

Disappointment and pleasant surprises

One of those attending, Tracy Livingstone, said the councillors at the meet were often unable to speak on the actions of their staff, which frustrated her.

“I’m a bit disappointed at the lack of communication between the council and operational.”

Taupō ward councillor Rachel Cameron attended the meeting. She explained to Local Democracy Reporting: “Councillors set the strategic direction and the budget through the Long Term Plan process, which is then implemented by the CEO and the operational teams.”

“Councillor Connect forums are in place so that we can front up before our communities and hear from them directly.

“We may not be across all areas at an operational level to answer questions on the spot, but we can certainly follow up with the relevant departments involved and pass feedback on.”

Livingstone told Local Democracy Reporting she looked forward to the promised follow-up.

“I was pleasantly surprised at the outcome, actually, but if I don’t receive feedback to my questions, I’ll be spewing.”

The Councillor Connect Forum schedule is on the council website.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.