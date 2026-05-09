Taupō councillors see future without their council

When Te Papamārearea (Taupō Māori ward) councillors Ngahuia Foreman and Wahine Murch swore their official oaths last year, they knew their first term would be their last.

The same election that brought them into council chambers included a referendum in which more than 9000 voters voted to get rid of the Māori ward.

It’s something Foreman says now applies to all Taupō councillors. Wellington this week issued an edict requiring councils to tell them which of them should stay and which should go.

“This ‘proposal’ actually means all of us no longer have a seat,” Foreman said.

Councillors all over the country have expressed their concerns that reducing the amount of local councils could reduce local voices.

Fellow Māori ward councillor Murch put it simply, “Nobody understands representation like the under-represented.”

While she was speaking of Māori under-representation, there are concerns her statement could apply to all of Taupō district in the future.

Taupō councillor: ‘I won’t miss it so much’

Duncan Campbell, Taupō District Councillor

Duncan Campbell is in his second term as a Taupō ward councillor. The Auckland native was a senior traffic engineer for Waitakere City Council when it merged into the Auckland Super City in 2010.

Having taken part in the largest local government amalgamation in New Zealand history, Campbell sees great potential in a bigger Taupō council, but warns: “Bigger is not always better; the devil will be in the detail and based on the Auckland example, some wheels will inevitably fall off.”

Like Foreman, Duncan sees Wellington’s call for change as curtain call for his council.

“I foresee in a year or two’s time there will be no more Taupō District Council, and I won’t miss it so much.”

Murch and Foreman say function over form is their priority. Both of them want effective representation for their constituents in whatever council replaces their own.

Keeping local government local

Councils have three months to work together and present Wellington with their proposals on how local government will look and operate in the future.

Central government has already stated its preference; it wants local government to go large.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts explained: “Proposals should focus on creating larger, more efficient unitary authorities that streamline functions, reduce duplication and improve decision-making.”

Campbell remembers being in the thick of it during the Auckland supercity merger.

“On Auckland Super City: big promises and big expectations, but a quite a few disappointments all round,” Campbell said.

“The purported efficiency gains of reduced staff numbers were only temporary. Local community influence was lessened, and the bureaucrats in Auckland Council and Auckland Transport gained the upper hand.”

Staying connected with constituents

Murch said contributing to Taupō’s proposal to Wellington would be her top priority.

“These next three months are going to be critical,” Murch said.

“I think what we really need to do, and I’m not speaking for the council, but for myself as an individual elected member, is really wrap our heads around what is being proposed here and then try to position ourselves.”

During her election campaign, Foreman became well-known for her old-school style of campaigning. Her lack of online presence sparked a blog entry that asked, “Is she even running?”

Despite being called a “total ghost” in that blog, Foreman won, replacing incumbent councillor Danny Loughlin by 15 votes.

Foreman said her priority was communicating with her constituents about Wellington’s orders.

“Physically calling and catching up with people in person is my main priority right now,” Foreman said.

“Just to canvas, do they know the situation and how urgent it’s going to be. If we’re not in the room to have these conversations, we’re going to miss the boat.”

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.