Greenpeace delivers petition to stop US minerals deal

More than 26,000 people have signed a petition demanding Christopher Luxon refuse Trump's demands for New Zealand minerals

Resistance to the Coalition Government’s proposed critical minerals deal with the United States reached the steps of Parliament on Tuesday.

Greenpeace Aotearoa delivered a petition signed by more than 26,000 people demanding an immediate halt to negotiations.

The opposition began in March when advocates targeted Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s Auckland electorate office, labelling it “Trump’s War Minerals HQ” over concerns that New Zealand resources could be used in foreign military technology.

Greenpeace advocate Juressa Lee and other activists re-decorating Christopher Luxon's office. Photo: Greenpeace Aotearoa

The US Deal

The proposed deal with the US administration looks to give America access to New Zealand minerals that are considered vital for manufacturing and military defence.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon initially wanted to follow the lead of Canada and Australia in giving 'explicit public support' to the US-led attacks against Iran. Photo: Getty Images

The Government says these minerals are needed to build green technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles. However, a new report from Greenpeace International challenges that.

The report, written by researchers at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), shows that the world can shift to clean energy without digging up the ocean floor or opening new mines on land. The findings show that better recycling, expanding public transport, and using new battery styles can drastically lower the global demand for these minerals.

Greenpeace Aotearoa campaigner Juressa Lee says the research proves there are alternative ways forward that do not require seabed mining.

“A minerals deal with the US will actually divert minerals from a green transition and be used in a way that would make us complicit in military aggression,” says Lee.

Echoing concerns over the deal, Labour leader Chris Hipkins criticised the government’s lack of transparency.

“What Greenpeace are highlighting too is that the government aren’t sharing any information about what it is that they’re negotiating with the US”, Hipkins said.

Economic and Local Impact

Despite the pushback, the Government is moving forward with its mining plans. Earlier this year, Resources Minister Shane Jones announced a $80 million fund to grow the mining sector, aiming to double mineral exports to $3 billion by 2035.

Shane Jones - Minister for Oceans and Fisheries of New Zealand

“We have to boost our economic progress and growth, and if we can do it through critical minerals, I happen to think that that is an overdue positive development,” Jones said.

The Coalition maintains that securing these trade partnerships with close allies like the US is necessary for New Zealand’s economic future, especially for the technology and manufacturing sectors.

However, Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer criticised the government’s take.

“There are better ways to be able to transition us, and we need to see that invested at scale by government,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

Juressa Lee (Greenpeace Aotearoa) and MP Megan Woods (Labour Party). Photo: Te Ao Māori News

Now that the petition has been received, Labour MP Megan Woods confirmed they will use the 26,000 signatures to force a formal review in Parliament.

The petition will be presented in the House on Wednesday, sending the deal to a select committee.