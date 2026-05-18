Ngāti Whakaue’s iwi-led Rotorua housing development starts at Ngongotahā

Guests at the sod-turning ceremony for the iwi-led housing project.

The first stage of an iwi-led housing development at Ngongotahā has been marked with a sod-turning ceremony.

MPs, councillors and neighbours gathered at Stembridge Rd last Friday for the ceremony, which was touted as a “landmark moment” in the effort to address Rotorua’s housing shortage.

The housing project is being led by Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Housing Ltd.

It will include wraparound support services – such as budgeting advice, education programmes and social support– delivered on-site, with a community hub at the centre of the development.

Among those at Friday’s ceremony were Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka, who has the social housing portfolio, and Rotorua MP Todd McClay.

Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Housing Ltd is the housing arm of Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake Trust, which has supported whānau across health, education and social services since 2005.

The company’s chairwoman, Anahera Waru, said the development reflected both the scale of housing need in Rotorua and a deep commitment to doing things differently.

“This is a proud day for our iwi and for our whānau,” Waru said on Friday.

MPs, councillors and neighbours gathered at Stembridge Rd on Friday for the ceremony.

“Too many of our whānau are facing housing insecurity – on the streets, in overcrowded homes, or caught in cycles that make it almost impossible to get ahead. We saw both an opportunity and a responsibility to help address not just the immediate need for homes, but the underlying conditions that create housing instability in the first place. Today marks the moment we break ground on that vision.”

The development will deliver 38 single-level homes on a 3.5ha site on Stembridge Rd, on whenua leased from Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands.

The homes have been designed to meet wide needs, with four one-bedroom homes for rangatahi, 15 two-bedroom homes for kaumātua and 19 three-bedroom homes for families.

All homes would be single-level.

Rents will be set at no more than 25% of household income. People on the Housing Register can apply.

“This is about more than building houses. It’s about creating the conditions for whānau to succeed over time,” Waru says.

“We understand the drivers behind housing instability – the pressures around income, debt, employment, health and whānau wellbeing. That’s why we’re making sure the right support is in place from day one. When whānau feel stable, safe and supported, everything else becomes possible.”

Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Housing Ltd chairwoman Anahera Waru and Signature Homes director Brent Warner address a public meeting in Ngongotahā. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The use of iwi land was central to the project’s philosophy. By leasing the Stembridge Rd site from Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands, the development kept whenua in iwi hands while directly benefiting whānau, Waru said.

She said it reflected a growing national conversation about the role of iwi in leading housing solutions.

Signature Homes is building the houses.

Public meetings were held in Ngongotahā before the project got underway.

Waru said constructive feedback was received about traffic, parking and wider infrastructure issues.

“Those concerns have been heard and will continue to inform the project as it progresses.”

Construction is expected to start immediately, with the development targeted for completion by June next year – at the time of the Māori New Year.

Waru said the timing was deliberate as Matariki represented “renewal, remembrance and hope for the future”.

“When whānau first get their keys, that will be the moment that matters most,” Waru said.

“Knowing they have a warm, beautiful kāinga in a peaceful setting, with stability and support, this is how our people will thrive, not just survive,” she said.

- NZ Herald