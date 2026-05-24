New generation learns traditional kai gathering

In their dedicated learning space, facilitator Peter Wikohika goes over some of the activities of the previous year's course. Photo: Moana Ellis

A new cohort of Māori trade trainees has begun their next learning journey with Ngāti Rangi in Ohakune.

Tūwhitia te Hopo is a funded tertiary education programme delivered by the iwi’s Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust in partnership with the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT).

The programme is a Level 3 New Zealand Certificate focused on mahinga kai – the traditional production, harvesting and management of food.

“This kaupapa is born out of a time where resilience is needed, and for us to be self-sufficient with our kai and food sovereignty … taking all that back, looking after our families,” facilitator Peter Wikohika said.

“With the cost of living now and all of these international raru – wars – our families are struggling. It’s being able to go back to what our nans and koros did – grew kai, harvested from the ngahere.”

Te Hoata Mahinga Kai students are welcomed by Ngāti Rangi to Maungarongo Marae in Ohakune. Photo: Supplied

At Maungarongo Marae on Monday, Ngāti Rangi celebrated the third intake of local students enrolled at EIT on the Te Hoata Mahinga Kai programme.

Wikohika said the year-long course is designed to enable participants to protect, maintain and enhance mātauranga mahinga kai (food-gathering knowledge).

“We teach them how to gather kai from our ngahere, we teach them about the taiao, we do water monitoring of the Ngāti Rangi tributaries – looking after the health of our awa.

“We get kai for our marae … teaching them how to cut up all our meat safely, process our meat, make mince, sausages, hams and all of our small goods.”

Wikohika said the programme was being developed to align with the maramataka (Māori calendar).

“We’re learning all of those things – about how our maramataka has an effect on our taiao and even us.”

Most of the students are rangatahi, ranging in age from 15 years old, although the course also includes a number of adults.

Pastoral care worker Jamie Downes (right) and cultural support Marino Akapita at Maungarongo Marae in Ohakune. Photo: Moana Ellis

The 15 students will be supported by pastoral care worker, Jamie Downes, who said many participants previously had not had “the best experience” in education.

“Our role is to whakamanawa, support them in their journey alongside all of the learnings that they have for mahinga kai.”

Downes said the aim was to help rangatahi unlock their potential.

“Our hopes and dreams are that we become resilient [and are] able to come home, stay home and all be together, doing it together as family.”

Pēhi Te Atai Waho joins the programme this year as an assessor and kaiako. He has a special interest and experience in regenerative agriculture.

"No time like now": Assessor and kaiako Pēhi Te Atai Waho. Photo: Moana Ellis

“Exploring different practices … building soil, understanding the microbial world, the relationship between micro-organisms and plants, and the role that we play as tangata whenua,” he said.

“We have this ancient line of whakapapa that tells us who all these atua are in our environment – trying to reconnect with them and revitalise our relationship with our taiao.

“With everything that’s happening in the world, no time like now to start exploring different ways we can produce kai locally, and good quality kai, without damaging our whenua in the process.”

The course has a home base on a smallholding on the outskirts of Ohakune, where Robert Hawira has developed a dedicated mahinga kai learning space.

“I opened up my place and developed a māra kai, and we also have a shed we converted into a wharekura or whare wānanga,” Hawira said.

Robert Hawira introduces Te Hoata Mahinga Kai students to their māra kai (garden) on the outskirts of Ohakune. Photo: Moana Ellis

The students grow carrots, potatoes, brassicas, peas and other vegetables, and learn how to process the meat they hunt.

“They don’t really know much about it, but that’s our role – to teach them everything we’ve had passed down to us.

“It’s really rewarding, even for myself, just watching their growth. They get into it, they love it.”

Student Dalton Neho, 20, was looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’m looking at trying new things, and getting to know about home a bit more. I’m excited to see all the people and the new faces on here – I’m pretty excited for this course.”

Ngāti Rangi says the collaborative approach has produced educational, social and wellbeing benefits for Tauira (students).

Ngā Waihua o Paerangi pou ārahi / chief executive Helen Leahy said the programme includes six months dedicated to supporting rangatahi into sustainable employment, further study or industry training.

“The first three months focus on work-readiness, and the following three months concentrate on work placement, further learning and ongoing support. Pastoral care is integrated throughout the full duration of the programme and is tailored to meet each rangatahi’s unique needs and aspirations,” Leahy said.

“This cohort is called Tūwhitia te Hopo – giving expression to the idea of “feel the fear and do it anyway”. We hope through Tūwhitia te Hopo that we encourage all our rangatahi on the journey of overcoming hesitation, embracing bravery and taking action despite being afraid.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air