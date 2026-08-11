‘Thrilling’: Young kiwi sighting a milestone for iwi restoration efforts

One of the 40 kiwi released into Karioi Rāhui as part of Ngāti Rangi's 2026 translocation programme. Photo: Moana Ellis

The sighting of a young kiwi at Ngā Roto-o-Rangataua near Ohakune is being celebrated as a significant milestone in decades-long recovery efforts.

The juvenile kiwi, estimated to be about seven to nine months old, was spotted running across the track at Lakes Reserve in Ohakune. It is the first kiwi heard of at Rangatauanui.

The Department of Conservation said it was “a wonderful moment” for DOC, Save the Kiwi and local iwi Ngāti Rangi, which has been leading kiwi restoration efforts in the area known as Karioi Rāhui.

It also reflected the efforts of local volunteer trappers who have helped create safer habitat for kiwi, including Predator Free Ohakune and the community at Puketawa and Slip Tracks.

Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust (Ngāti Rangi) pou ārahi Helen Leahy said the sighting was the outcome of restoration efforts that began in 1995 as part of the Karioi Rāhui Ecological Restoration Project.

The 5300ha ecological project is managed by Ngāti Rangi and the Department of Conservation (DoC).

Leahy said receiving kiwi into Ngāti Rangi care at Karioi Rāhui had been a long-held aspiration of Ngāti Rangi as part of re-establishing the iwi’s presence and responsibilities in the area.

The iwi has been supported with the release of 40 kiwi over a 14-month period. Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato and the iwi Ngāti Koroki Kahukura began the translocation programme in March.

It’s hoped the work will support long-term population resilience across the central North Island.

The iwi has also been training its members to become certified kiwi handlers.

“This has been an important opportunity,” Leahy said.

DOC Principal Ranger Serena Taylor said the sighting was particularly exciting following another recent indication of kiwi in the area.

At the end of July, an adult male kiwi was heard calling on Te Ara Mangawhero, just off Mountain Road in Ohakune.

“These records are thrilling but also strike a note of caution,” Taylor said.

Kiwi are particularly vulnerable to dogs because they have fragile bodies.

Ngāti Rangi members assist in the release of kiwi to Karioi Rāhui, near Ohakune, in March. Photo: Moana Ellis

“They don’t have the strong breastbones other birds have, so even a gentle nudge from a curious dog can crush their ribs and internal organs,” Taylor said.

“All dogs, no matter their breed, can act on instinct and chase or kill a kiwi.”

Taylor urged dog owners to follow the rules applying in the areas they visit, whether that means no dogs, dogs on leads or other restrictions.

She also encouraged people who regularly head into the bush with their dogs to undertake kiwi avoidance training.

The training is jointly coordinated by Save the Kiwi and DOC and is frequently available in the Ruapehu area at little to no cost.

Leahy said the community had an important role to play in protecting the kiwi now returning to the area. She said signs notifying of kiwi presence and training dogs in kiwi avoidance would help protect kiwi in the area.

“While we celebrate both the observations and the calling that signify kiwi presence in the area, we join with other agencies in encouraging responsible community action to help protect our current and future kiwi.

“These birds are important to us all, and we must take a concerted approach to keeping them well and thriving.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air