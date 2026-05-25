Marae solar project boosts sustainability and mana motuhake

Five marae from Whanganui to Taumarunui are running on solar power, and many more could join a major green energy initiative aimed at cutting electricity costs and strengthening community resilience.

The marae-based solar project, led and funded by iwi entity Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui (NTT) through Te Whāwhaki Trust, is installing solar systems on marae along the Whanganui River as part of a long-term investment in renewable energy and marae resilience.

“I can still remember [the marae] when it had a dirt floor in the kitchen and open fires and cooking kai like that,” a kuia at Ngāpūwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui said.

“It’s good to have [solar panels] at the marae now, and we’re moving forward for mokopuna.”

Another kuia said installing a solar system “brings us into the next few years without having to worry about power bills”.

A pilot programme will see solar panels and batteries installed at eight marae by the end of June, with a further nine installations planned before the end of the year. So far, 32 marae have registered their interest.

Rangitāne iwi-owned and operated business Tū Mai Rā Energy is carrying out the installations.

Organisers say the work will reduce long-term operating costs while improving energy security for marae that serve as vital community hubs.

Te Whāwhaki Trust kaiarotahi Amiria Joseph-Wiari, who oversees the initiative, says marae are fundamental to the ability to express manaakitanga, to uphold mana and to maintain whakapapa connection and responsibilities.

The project aims to strengthen marae energy resilience and independence during power outages, emergencies and periods of power scarcity and reduce reliance on external systems.

“What I hope this project achieves is that marae are more sustainable and have the ability to determine their operations at a hapū level without having to rely on paying for power to keep the doors open, keep the lights on and manaaki manuhiri.”

Solar power systems are being installed at marae along the Whanganui River in an iwi-led marae energy resilience programme. Photo: Supplied

The first installation was completed in February at Te Ao Hou on the banks of the Whanganui River. Four other marae – Tuhiariki, Mangamingi, Ngāpūwaiwaha and Raetihi – now also have solar systems.

Project manager Troy Brown, who has led the initiative for nearly two years, said one of his main responsibilities has been connecting marae, contractors and Ngā Tāngata Tiaki.

“A lot of that is being able to have conversations with each other in a way that we can all understand, because it is an initiative that is quite new to a lot of us.”

Brown said the project grew from a desire to invest in marae and build long-term capability.

NTT was established in 2014 after the signing of Ruruku Whakatupua, the settlement agreement between Whanganui Iwi and the Crown regarding the Whanganui River.

Before NTT was created, the Whanganui River Māori Trust Board represented iwi interests and addressed issues affecting the river and lands. A key concern was the environmental impact of the Tongariro Power Scheme and ongoing water diversion for hydroelectric power generation.

These pressures led Whanganui communities and marae to seek more sustainable and locally driven energy solutions. As part of this work, NTT developed the solar energy project.

Early stages of the programme have focused heavily on education and awareness.

“That’s the biggest step. We want whānau and marae to be informed,” Brown said.

“Marae are at different stages, and the conversations are very different for each.”

Some were initially hesitant because of concerns around batteries and uncertainty about the benefits, while others already understood the advantages.

The systems are individually designed for each marae based on power use assessments, including analysis of 12 months of power bills and appliance usage.

“From those, we calculated how much energy a marae would use over a year and then averaged it to determine the size of the system required,” Brown said.

Joseph-Wiari said installation costs vary depending on marae usage and energy demand.

Solar energy is going to help them generate the power they need to operate and then generate power to sell back to the grid to reduce the power bill.

“With around about 32 currently interested, it’s quite a big project.”

NTT hopes to complete the wider project by the end of next year.

Brown said the project ultimately represents something bigger than energy savings.

“It’s a step toward mana motuhake – less reliance on the system.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air