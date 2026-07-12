Northland leaders back path to single super council

Members of Northland's 12-person joint Local Government Reform Elected Member Steering Group who were present outside Far North District Council in Kaikohe after the 6 July 2026 meeting (from left) NRC Chair Pita Tipene, KDC Mayor Jonathan Larsen, WDC Mayor Ken Couper, WDC councillor Brad Flower, FNDC councillor Kelly Stratford, WDC councillor Crichton Christie, FNDC Mayor Moko Tepania, KDC Deputy Mayor Gordon Lambeth, and NRC Deputy Chair Jack Craw. Photo: Supplied.

Northland is a step closer to a single super council for its 200,000 residents after a landmark majority decision by the local government leaders steering the region’s reform process.

However, the move is likely to be made in stages, with Northland’s four councils first reorganised into two unitary authorities by October 2028.

Which councils would combine, and which might stand alone at that point, has yet to be decided.

The long-term goal would be a single unitary Northland council, potentially by 2031 and aligned with local election cycles.

Representatives of Whangārei District Council (WDC)’s 100,000 residents, Far North District Council (FNDC)’s 73,700 residents and Northland Regional Council (NRC)’s region-wide population of about 200,000 voted to recommend the staged approach for a single unitary authority at a meeting of Northland’s Joint Local Government Reform Elected Member Steering Group voted on 6 July.

Steering group chair and WDC Mayor Ken Couper said a single unitary authority was most consistent with the Government’s direction for local government reform.

“The staged approach gives us the best chance to develop a ‘for Northland by Northland’ approach by giving us the ability to slow down, do this properly and give our communities as much opportunity as possible to move with us,” Couper said.

He said fellow WDC steering group members Crichton Christie and Brad Flower also supported the recommendation.

However, Kaipara District Council (KDC) steering group members at the meeting - representing Northland’s smallest council with 26,800 residents — did not support the staged approach.

Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen said his community had given the council a strong sense of what mattered to them.

He said the group’s recommendation would next be considered by his full council.

The Monday steering group’s Kaikohe meeting recommendation is the clearest indication yet of Northland councils’ overall preferred direction for the biggest shake-up of local government since 1989.

The heavyweight steering group of Northland’s mayors, councillors and regional council chair is spearheading the region’s response to the Government’s push for wide-ranging local government reform.

Each of Northland’s four councils will now meet next week to decide whether to ratify the steering group’s recommendation.

FNDC Mayor Moko Tepania said more than half of respondents to a recent FNDC survey wanted the district to remain standalone.

His council now had to consider whether a staged transition could still deliver what residents wanted.

“Our hapori (community) have spoken clearly about what matters to them – protecting the voices of the Far North, including local and Māori representation, affordable rates, reliable services and making sure smaller and rural communities are not left behind in any changes.”

NRC chair Pita Tipene said his council’s preferred option remained a single unitary authority.

“This is about Taitokerau standing on its own mana and shaping our own future, rather than having changes directed to us from Wellington.”

Tipene said the discussions had not always been easy.

“With our four Northland councils seeking to honour the aspirations of our many communities across the region, these have not always been easy conversations, but we have an obligation to provide strong leadership and set a strategic – albeit conceptual – pathway forward,” Tipene said.

Under the Government’s reform programme, NRC would disappear; its functions merged into the new unitary authorities.

Regional functions such as civil defence, catchment management and regional planning could be delivered through a shared regional entity jointly governed by the two unitary councils proposed for the October 2028 local elections.

An independent consultants’ report assessing four Northland reform options was considered at Monday’s meeting. The report concluded that a single council would deliver the greatest overall benefits for the region as a whole.

More than 2300 submissions received through recent Northland councils’ surveys helped shape Monday’s decision, one of the strongest response rates recorded for community engagement of its type in Northland.

Steering group chair Couper said he remained confident the region would meet the Government’s August 9 deadline to submit a voluntary reform proposal.

A final steering group meeting is scheduled for August 3, with Northland’s proposal expected to be finalised and sent to Wellington four days later.

If ultimately adopted, a single Northland council by 2031 would complete a 155-year consolidation of local government that began in 1876, when seven county councils were established after it became a standalone region for the first time with the abolition of New Zealand’s provincial government system, where it was formerly part of Auckland province.

The early Northland structure remained largely intact for more than a century before nationwide reforms in 1989 amalgamated 11 Northland councils into today’s four.

Achieving a super council today would contrast with an earlier 2014 Local Government Commission proposal for a single Northland council which was rejected a year later after strong community opposition.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.