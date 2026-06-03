Tributes flow for respected educator and Hokianga community leader Tārati Buckley

Friends and whānau of Tārati Buckley have taken to social media, sharing an outpouring of aroha and messages of shock and grief following news of her death. She was 76.

In a statement confirming her death, her whānau spoke of their deep shock and immense mamae.

“She was taken from us far too soon, in circumstances that we are struggling to comprehend and accept,” the post said.

Toa taua o te reo Māori

Tārati is being remembered as a stalwart of te reo Māori revitalisation.

She retired as principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hokianga, where she spent more than 20 years championing te reo and tikanga Māori and helping strengthen their place throughout the wider Hokianga community.

Her whānau described her as someone who dedicated her life to the betterment of others.

“He toa taua ia o te reo Māori me ngā tikanga tuku iho o Hokianga. Ko ia hoki tērā i whakaako i ngā tamariki mokopuna o te takiwā.

“He kaiako, he tumuaki hoki i arohanuitia, i maimoatia e ōna rahi.”

Current principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hokianga Michelle Sarich also paid tribute.

“E ngau kino nei te mamae. Ko ngū te reo o Hokianga, ko ngū katoa te reo o te whenua. O tāua wawata nui, ko horapa nei. Me pēhea au e haere tonu?”

The accused is in custody

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after Buckley was found dead about 6km from her home, south of Opononi.

Police launched an investigation after her Toyota SUV was found burning near Tangowahine on Monday morning, and her tūpāpaku was later discovered at a property in Whirinaki.

The man was arrested nearby and also faces charges of arson, burglary, vehicle theft and using a credit card for pecuniary advantage.

He was granted interim name suppression in the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday, remanded in custody, and is due to reappear in the High Court at Whangārei on 19 June.

Details of Tārati’s tangihanga have yet to be confirmed.

Moe mai rā, e te whaea, i te aroha o tō whānau, o ou iwi.