Māori experts concerned for Moa ‘De-extinction’ project and Māori involvement

A breakthrough in a moa De-Extinction project in Texas that brings artificial eggs has stirred worries for Māori experts around ethics.

Māori experts in scientific research say not only is it impossible to truly bring the Moa back from extinction, but the pursuit to do so poses breaches to ethics and indigenous values, following a Texas-based company’s breakthrough in hatching artificial eggs to revive the bird.

Colossal Biosciences & Laboratories (Colossal), a company known for its ‘de-extinction’ projects, recently announced that it had successfully hatched 26 chickens from artificial eggs, a feat they say will someday help them to create an egg big enough for a Moa, as no living animal can produce one big enough yet. Colossal is also focusing on returning the Woolly Mammoth and the Dodo bird, having successfully created a proxy of a Dire Wolf.

Photo: Supplied by Colossal Biosciences

A partnership with the company was announced in 2025 between Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, Te Paenga Kupenga Ltd, and New Zealand-renowned film maker Peter Jackson. The Māori branches tied to the iwi of Ngāi Tahu are notably not reflective of all its 18 hapū.

Te Ao Māori News reached out to three Māori experts, who each shared that they were not for the project, or harbour concerns in regard to ethics.

Photo: Bioprotection Aotearoa

Amanda Black, Professor at Lincoln University and director of Bioprotection Aotearoa, says there are gaps in the project when it comes to upholding indigenous values.

She ponders, “Is this okay mixing DNA or whakapapa with a Moa with their bird, their manu?”

Reconstructing a Moa currently requires a surrogate egg and cells from its closest relations, in this case, potentially the Tinamou from South America, or Australia’s Emu, to which Moa DNA will be added.

“When something’s gone extinct, it’s gone forever,” says Black.

“You’re creating a genetically new organism or genetically modified organism.

“The South American bird that we are looking at, the Tinamou, is actually a culturally significant bird to many indigenous groups in central and South America as well... We should know better as indigenous peoples to have those conversations with those people.”

She explains that the environment it’s in is not the same as it was when the bird existed, and a part of conservation would be missing if we cannot bring back similar animals and plants for them to thrive.

“We worry that some people might use this as a reason not to protect it, because it doesn’t matter, we can bring them back at some point, and that’s what’s scary.”

Photo: Supplied

Tame Malcom (Ngāti Tarāwhai, Ngāti Pikiao), known for his work in conservation, echoes similar thoughts.

“Ki te rapu tātou i tērā kupu ‘conservation’, he rerekē tērā kupu ki a tāua te Māori, ki a tātou o Aotearoa nei ki te ao whānui. Ērā tāngata nō tāwāhi e kōrero ana mō te conservation, kei te kōrero rātou mō tētahi āhuatanga pērā i te whare kararehe. Me whakatāpui, me whakataiapa tētahi wāhi kia noho ki waho atu te tangata, kia kite, kia aro, kia mātai rānei i taua taiao. And ehara tērā i te whakaaro Māori, ehara hoki tērā i te whakaaro o Aotearoa nei.”

He believes the funding could go to projects that need it more.

“Ngā rauemi katoa kua tukuna ki te whakaora i tēnei moa, anei au e inoi ana ki ētahi, tēnā tukuna ērā rauemi, ērā pūtea kia tiaki i ngā manu e rere tonu nei, i ngā ngāngara e parapara tonu nei, otirā i ngā tipu e ngana ki te tipu tonu ana,” says Malcom.

Photo: University of Otago

Phillip Wilcox, a professor at the University of Otago who specialises in genetics and bioethics, believes it is more than just the original Moa that is lost.

“The mauri of the Moa is gone. Making these animals that have some Moa-like features does not return the mauri of the Moa,” he says.

“It’s not bringing back moa from extinction. Their plan is, I understand, to gene-edit a nearest relative. The nearest relative [the Tinamou] ...is separated by a million years of evolution, so it would be gene editing the Tinamou to make it”.

Colossal’s response

Photo: Supplied by Colossal Biosciences

Colossal Australia’s Chief Officer of Biology, Andrew Pask, spoke to Te Ao Māori News about the project and said the company’s underlying mission is conservation.

“You really need this mission, this new way of thinking about how we deal with restoring lost biodiversity or really bringing back these species and creating these really healthy ecosystems again and how we actually can engineer those ecosystems to be really resilient into the future,” said Pask.

When we asked if the company engages with indigenous people and is conscious of ethics around taking a bird of cultural significance, and despite their website listing the Tinamou and Emu as likely surrogates, he said that Colossal has not yet identified the bird it will use.

He furthermore explained they will only need a surrogate egg and cells which can be extracted and grown from a feather, and that they always “work with indigenous communities across all our projects - including the Dire Wolf, the Thylacine and Moa,” but did not say how. Black responded to this to say it doesn’t matter if it’s “feather, foot, or whole bird”, saying it was the same thing.

Te Ao Māori News also queried how the company and partners would deal with the bird being brought back to a landscape vastly different from what the Moa lived in; he said he would rely on careful study.

“We would have it in very large outdoor enclosures where you would very carefully study [so] that this animal is able to really thrive again back in that landscape and [so] we do have the right ecosystem for it, and then the hope would be eventually you would be able to like that animal room free across the landscape having that critical role across the ecosystem that it once held.”

The company also has the Colossal Foundation which they say is dedicated to conservation efforts, partnering with over 55 organisations in 2025.

Photo: Supplied by Colossal Biosciences

Māori Involvement

Professor Wilcox says he doesn’t believe that many of Ngāi Tahu’s 18 rūnanga were part of the decision in its research centre partnering with Colossal.

“I don’t know who permissioned this work from Ngāi Tahu. No Ngāi Tahu leader I’ve heard of has spoken out in the media and in support,” he says.

“Maybe that’s happened, but I just haven’t heard it and virtually everybody I’ve spoken to from Ngāi Tahu as well as other iwi, including my own... range from strongly doubtful to completely in opposition.”

It was reported that Te Paenga Kupenga Ltd, which sits under Ngāi Tuahuriri of Ngāi Tahu, had approached the research centre to scope the project.

Te Ao Māori news reached out to the entities for comment, but both declined.

The research centre has said, however, that the project has two key parts but is still at an early stage, and that they intend to provide an update as it develops.

Moa extinction myth

Photo: Supplied by Getty Images

It has long been recognised that Moa perished due to iwi Māori overhunting; however, Tame Malcom says the idea is a myth and a racist paradigm.

Malcom says evidence shows that the 2 million Moa that existed could not have been overhunted by 2,000 Māori inhabitants, a struggle even for modern-day technology, suggesting they died from other causes, like rats eating their eggs.

“He wāhanga tērā nā te Māori i whakamate i te Moa, engari ko te taenga mai o ngā kiore me ngā kurī anō hoki tētahi, ā, ko te whakararu, ko te whakarerekē i te taiao i nōhiatia i te... pēnei i te tāhuna tētahi ngahere hei tahuri ki te māra. Ērā mea katoa i tukuna te Moa kia mate, kaua anake ko te Māori me tōna taiao.”