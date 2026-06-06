‘Te hēpara o te iwi’: Ngā iwi o te motu arrive to mourn Ahorangi Whatarangi Winiata

Hundreds from across Aotearoa continued to arrive at Ngātokowaru Marae in Manakau on Saturday as the second day of tangihanga for Ahorangi Whatarangi Winiata got underway.

Among the ope were those from Te Whare Ariki o Te Heuheu, Mataatua waka, Taranaki and Te Tai Tokerau gathering to farewell one of te ao Māori’s most influential thinkers, educators and architects of language revitalisation.

Professor Taiarahia Black remembered Winiata as a visionary leader whose role was to guide his people towards opportunity while helping them avoid pitfalls along the way.

“Koinei te hēpara a te iwi. Ko tēnei mahi, ko te hēpara, he arahi i te iwi. He titiro, kei hea ngā wāhi pai. Kei hea ngā wāhi tika. Ka huakina mai i tērā kuaha, kaua e haere mai i tērā kūaha.”

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

Black likened Winiata to a shepherd whose responsibility was to survey the horizon, identify the best pathways forward and provide direction for his people.

“He pēnei te tangata nei.”

Black said Winiata’s leadership was grounded in a deep faith and an unwavering commitment to his people.

“He tangata whakapono ki ngā kupu a ngā karaipiture. Kua titiro hohonu a ia i ngā kupu i te karaipiture. Kua mōhio a ia, kei reira e kī ana, arā kē te wāhi pai mō tātou. He tangata nui te whakaaro ki tana iwi.”

Black said he carried a profound sense of responsibility and care for his iwi throughout his life.

Professor Wiremu Doherty, chief executive of Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, reflected on the passing of both Ahorangi Winiata and Tā Hirini Moko Mead within days of one another.

“Anei mātou, e kawe nei i te mate o Hirini. Kei konei te whare mate hei whakatakoto rā i ngā kōrero tika ki runga i tēnei hui.”

Doherty said those gathered from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi had arrived carrying the memory of Tā Hirini and to share their tributes with those assembled at Ngātokowaru.

He said many had reflected on the significance of losing two towering figures of te ao Māori in such quick succession.

“E whakaaro ana i roto i ngā rā tata nei, te tokorua nei e hinga.”

Doherty said some had wondered whether Winiata had been waiting until the farewell of his longtime friend had concluded before beginning his own final journey.

“Ko tēnei nei, e tatari ana ia kia mutu rā i a mātou ngā raruraru ki tana hoa ki a Tā Hirini.”

Taranaki arrived to pay tribute to the man many described as a giant not only of Ngāti Raukawa, but of te ao Māori.

Ruakere Hond said it was only fitting that Taranaki make the journey to Ngātokowaru given the relationship Winiata had maintained with Te Ātiawa and other iwi over many years.

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

“E tika ana kia tae mai a Taranaki, ki tēnei tipua o roto o Raukawa. Engari te kaha manaaki nei i Te Ātiawa me ōna pāranga i roto i ngā tau. Nō reira, kua tae mai ki a ia, kua tae mai ki tōna wawata, ki tōna moemoeā, i tinana ia i te wā e tū kaha ana ki runga i te whenua.”

Hond said Winiata had shown great generosity to Te Ātiawa throughout his life and that Taranaki had come to honour both the man and the dreams and aspirations he worked tirelessly to bring into being.

Kura Moeahu said he struggled to find words to adequately describe Winiata’s contribution.

“Kāre ngā kupu mō tēnei tangata, tēnei rangatira, tēnei taniwha hikuroa. Nāna i poipoia atu rā te marea o te motu, kia tomo mai rā ki roto i tōna wānanga, Te Wānanga o Raukawa.”

Moeahu said generations of Māori from throughout the country had been nurtured through Te Wānanga o Raukawa, describing Winiata as a rangatira whose influence reached far beyond his own iwi.

The scale of the turnout at Ngātokowaru reflected the impact he had on those lives, Hond said.

“Koia i waipuke nei te marae nei i te tini tāngata. E pono ana ki a ia. Pēnei tonu tana pono ki a mātou.”

He said the marae was filled with people because they believed in Winiata, just as he had always believed in them.

For Moeahu, Winiata’s passing marked the end of an era.

“Rātou ko Tāmati Reedy, ko Tā Hirini, ko tēnei te taniwha mutunga o ērā reanga. Nō reira, e Whata e mihi nei ki tōna manaakitanga.”

The arrival of iwi from across the country will continue throughout the weekend, with many coming to acknowledge Winiata’s lifelong contributions to te reo Māori revitalisation, iwi development, higher education and the Whakatupuranga Rua Mano movement that transformed the cultural landscape of Ngāti Raukawa and beyond.

He will be laid to rest on Monday at Raumatangi.