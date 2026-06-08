Ahuwhenua Awards honour Māori horticulture excellence

Mātai Pacific Iwi Collective has won the 2026 Ahuwhenua Trophy, while Hawke’s Bay orchard supervisor Te Rina Joe has been named the 2026 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower.

The winners were announced by Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka at the annual Ahuwhenua Awards dinner in Whangārei.

The event was attended by more than 700 people from across the primary sector, government and Māori communities.

Mātai Pacific Iwi Collective, based in Te Puke, took out New Zealand’s most prestigious award for excellence in Māori horticulture. The collective is Zespri’s largest Māori shareholder and has grown its combined asset value to more than $130 million since 2018.

Mātai Pacific Iwi Collective: CEO Charles Russell, Director Nelson Meha, Orchard Management Arapeta Raki, Admin Jordan-Leigh Taite-Potaka, Director Sally Gardiner, Orchard Management Tim Woodward. Photo: Supplied / alphapix

Chief executive Charles Russell said the award reflected the collective’s commitment to growing prosperity through the whenua.

“We’re absolutely elated, really proud of our team, and it’s an honour and a privilege to stand alongside Otama Marere and Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust on this occasion,” he said.

The 2026 Ahuwhenua Trophy finalists were Mātai Pacific Iwi Collective, Otama Marere Trust and Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust.

Ahuwhenua Trophy Management Committee chair Nukuhia Hadfield said all finalists set a “remarkable benchmark”.

“You could not have separated the standard of operations by passion or purpose, but Mātai Pacific Iwi Collective rose to the top,” she said.

“What they collectively represent for Te Ao Māori and the sector is something every New Zealander should take pride in.”

Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower

The evening also recognised emerging leadership in Māori horticulture, with Te Rina Joe taking out the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower Award.

Te Rina Joe at Pakuratahi Orchard for Ngāti Pāhauwera Commercial Development Ltd in Hawke's Bay. Photo: Supplied / alphapix

Joe, of Ngāti Pāhauwera and Ngāti Kahungunu, began picking fruit alongside her whānau at the age of 15 and now supervises teams of up to 60 workers across a 55-hectare apple orchard owned by her iwi in Hawke’s Bay.

She said participating in the competition had been an amazing experience and acknowledged fellow finalists Larissa Wooding-Ngata and Robert John Manuel.

“Horticulture is such a big part of my life, and just having the chance to be part of the competition has been an amazing experience,” Joe expressed.

Te Rina Hine Joe, Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower Winner. Photo: Supplied / alphapix

Lead judge Sam Vivian-Greer said the award was helping develop the next generation of Māori horticulture leaders.

“The competition is about future-proofing leadership in Māori horticulture, and in the short time it’s been running, it’s doing just that,” he said.

The award was presented by Te Tumu Paeroa’s Sonya Rimene, with each finalist receiving a $5,000 cash scholarship, and the winner receiving an additional $5,000.