Former netball star prepares for Aupiki Rugby final

He pūrongo tēnei nā Shakayla Andrews-Alapaki, Tahu News.

Former ANZ Championship winner Paris Lokotui and Black Ferns Sevens player Maia Davis are set for their first Super Rugby Aupiki final against the Blues.

Wearing the Matatū jersey, the pair are ready to go to battle and leave everything on the field in the championship decider.

Matatū will face the Blues in the 2026 Super Rugby Aupiki final. Despite their loss to the Blues last week, the team is focused on tightening up its defence and shutting down the Blues’ attacking threats.

Reflecting on that match, Lokotui said there is room to improve.

“Last week was a hard game for us in terms of what we wanted to do and execute. But I think coming into this week, we’ve brought the energy. We know what we wanted to work on in terms of our set piece. We know that we’re ready to execute that and just be up front in the collision space.”

Ū ki te rautaki

Former Manukura tauira and Black Ferns Sevens player Maia Davis knows the challenge ahead for her and her teammates this weekend.

“I guess we just stick to our game plan. We can only do what we can do. So I back our forwards to do their mahi and then us back to our own mahi and hopefully finish it off for them,” she said.

PUKEKOHE, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 27: Maia Davis of Matatu looks to pass during the round three Super Rugby Aupiki match between Blues Women and Matatu at Navigation Homes Stadium, on June 27, 2026, in Pukekohe, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Despite it being her first Super Rugby Aupiki final, Davis, Matatū’s fullback, said she is focused on sharpening her kicking game.

“It’s cool to have another, I guess, skill under my belt with my kicking. So I think that’s one of our game plans to win territory this weekend.” she said.

Matatū coach Blair Baxter, who was recently appointed Black Ferns head coach, said he is excited to see what both Lokotui and Davis bring to the final.

“Paris, we’ve seen her just thriving and shining week on week and we see the full personality of P and Maia’s certainly growing in that space too. Both of those are super competitive and we know come finals footy, we absolutely need to bring that edge.”

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 13: Coach Blair Baxter of Matatū looks on ahead of the round one Super Rugby Aupiki match between Matau and Chiefs Manawa at One NZ Stadium, on June 13, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Whether the team wins or loses, Lokotui said she is committed to continuing her rugby career with Matatū.

“I guess at the moment I just want to enjoy my footy and what that looks like is me trying to be at my best and play for my team in terms of, you know, longevity in the sport.

“I guess the black jersey is a goal, but that’s not something at the front of my mind. I guess time will tell and hopefully I can keep performing, keep putting my best foot forward and just executing for my team.”

The Super Rugby Aupiki final will be played at Apollo Projects Stadium on Saturday. Before long, it will be decided whether the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy stays in Ōtautahi or makes the trip back to Tāmaki Makaurau.