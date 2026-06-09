Gold, grit and resilience: Te Teko powerlifter’s hard-fought comeback

When Kim Rameka was told she may never compete again, she refused to accept it.

The 48-year-old Ngāti Awa and Te Rarawa powerlifter spent nearly three years rebuilding from a torn rotator cuff and bursitis injury before returning to competition at this year’s Tauranga Powerlifting Classic Championships, claiming both gold and the Best Overall Female Lifter title.

Rameka said giving up was never an option.

“To be honest, it never crossed my mind that I might not compete again,” she said.

“I’m a stubborn Texican. Only I will decide when I’m done. I knew I would find a way and be back, no matter how long it took.”

An accomplished powerlifter, Rameka had previously represented New Zealand internationally and won multiple national titles. Her final competition before her injury layoff was the New Zealand National Championships in Christchurch, where she competed without a coach or handler, posted a personal-best 362kg total and won gold in both her division and the Open category.

The contrast between those achievements and the beginning of her recovery was stark.

“The hardest part mentally was having to start right from the bottom again,” she said.

“I went from breaking the New Zealand bench press record for my division to not even being able to lift an empty barbell.”

Rather than opting for surgery, Rameka dedicated herself to rehabilitation and rebuilding her strength.

“Physically rehab was painful and long, but I just knew if I chipped away at it every single day, I would get there.”

Back on the platform

Returning to competition at the Tauranga Powerlifting Classic, Rameka entered the Masters under-72kg division at 68kg bodyweight, going on to win gold in her division and claim the Best Overall Female Lifter title.

Kim Rameka with Julian and Serena Perry of World Powerlifting after claiming gold and the Best Overall Female Lifter title at the Tauranga Powerlifting Classic Championships. Photo: Supplied.

For Rameka, the result was never about chasing numbers.

“The sole purpose was to celebrate the fact that I worked my ass off to get back there, and I had actually done it.”

The Best Overall Female Lifter award came as a complete surprise.

“I actually didn’t expect that at all. I had no coach or handler on the day, so I had no idea where I was placing compared to the other girls.

“I guess being a light, strong, old girl works in my favour,” she laughed.

Lessons beyond lifting

Two influential figures helped shape Rameka’s journey back to the platform - her former coach, the late Reuben Simanu, and Joseph Whittaker.

Simanu, who passed away unexpectedly in 2022 aged 51, was a respected New Zealand powerlifter. The Whakatāne strongman won the national super heavyweight title in 2005 after defeating former world champion Derek Pomana and held New Zealand, Oceania and Commonwealth bench press records during his career.

Kim Rameka with her first coach, the late Reuben Simanu, whose influence continues to shape her approach to powerlifting. Photo: Supplied.

Rameka said his greatest legacy was not his achievements on the platform, but the values he instilled in those he coached.

“I would be absolutely nothing in powerlifting if it wasn’t for Reuben,” she said.

“To have him as my first coach is what shaped my very foundations in the sport.”

She described Simanu as a gentle giant whose lessons extended far beyond powerlifting.

“Humility was everything to him.

“To him, the platform was the only way to humbly show your efforts, hard work and determination. Off the platform, you work really hard, keep your training numbers to yourself, keep your ego in check and your competition guessing.”

Whittaker, a longtime friend of Simanu’s, unexpectedly reached out during Rameka’s preparation.

“The day he checked in on me was spooky. I had been really struggling that day.

“The journey back was pretty lonely and I was starting to have doubts.”

Within a week, Whittaker had written her a new programme and together they had set a competition goal.

The measured approach helped Rameka ease her way back into competition.

For both of them, the timing felt significant.

“We both believe Reuben sent him to check on me that day.”

"It's the moment you rise, rebuild and become the author of what comes next." - Kim Rameka. Photo: Supplied.

Away from the platform, Rameka has spent more than 25 years supporting whānau with their hauora and currently works as a Whānau Ora Kaiārahi with Te Puna Ora o Mataatua.

She has also developed a passion for end-of-life and tūpāpaku care, while continuing to train largely from her home gym, completing most of her preparation there and the remainder at Sunny Gymz in Whakatāne.

Now qualified for another national championship campaign, she hopes her story reminds others that setbacks do not define a person.

“I hope people know that the mind is the most powerful tool they have. If you want something bad enough and have total conviction and belief, anything is possible.

“Setbacks are nothing but a tester to how resilient you truly are. It’s not the end of your story - it’s the moment you rise, rebuild and become the author of what comes next.”

Nā Piripi Taylor nō Pūkāea.