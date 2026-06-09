Whānau overwhelmed by support at Whatarangi Winiata tangihanga

The Winiata whānau say they were overwhelmed by the support shown during the four-day tangihanga.

The whānau of Professor Emeritus Whatarangi Winiata say they have been overwhelmed with pride and gratitude following an outpouring of support during the tangihanga of their beloved Pāpā.

Over the past four days, thousands of people from across Aotearoa gathered at Ngātokowaru Marae near Levin to farewell one of the most influential figures in Māori language revitalisation and education.

Winiata’s son, Pakake Winiata, said the whānau were humbled by the number of people who travelled to pay their respects and share stories about his father, including many that were previously unknown to his descendants.

“I roto i te roanga o tēnei tangihanga i ako mātou i ngā tini kōmiti, mahi, ēra āhuatanga katoa i noho ai ia i roto i ngā tini tau. Ko ētahi kāre au i mōhio.”

Acknowledging the masses

From Saturday, members of Te Whare Ariki, Māori language advocates, former students and colleagues gathered at Ngātokowaru Marae, many describing Winiata as “Te Hēpara o te Iwi”.

Winiata was widely recognised for his contribution to te reo Māori revitalisation through Whakatupuranga Rua Mano, one of the earliest and most influential Māori language strategies.

The initiative has since inspired language revitalisation efforts among iwi throughout the country.

Pakake Winiata said the turnout filled the whānau with pride as they reflected on the impact their Pāpā and Koroua had on generations of Māori.

He said that while the occasion was marked by grief, it was also filled with moments of joy and celebration.

“Engari, taku kitenga atu i pari pea te ihu, i rere hoki, e rere ana te tangi, e rere ana te harikoa.”

The whānau were also moved by the attendance of Kiingitanga representatives, including Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō, Te Whare Ariki o Tūwharetoa, and delegations from throughout the motu.

Pakake Winiata said their presence reflected the significance of his father’s contribution to te ao Māori and the respect he commanded across iwi boundaries.

“Kua rangatira, kua tangata mātou i te putanga mai o tō tātou Ariki, Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, Te Whare Ariki o roto o Tūwharetoa, me ngā hau e whā, ngā tai e whā. I tae mai Te Tai Tokerau, i tae mai Te Tai Rāwhiti, i tae mai a Te Arawa, i tae mai a Mataatua, Taranaki, Whanganui, ngā rohe katoa, tatū atu rā ki Te Waipounamu.

“Te āhua nei i pā rātou ki te kakara o tō mātou Pāpā. I kitea rānei tētahi painga i roto i te whakawhirinaki atu ki a ia.”