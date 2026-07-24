Northland kaumātua dance the night away to close out Matariki

More than 80 kaumātua and kuia gathered at Whangārei's Kamo Club for music, dancing and whakawhanaungatanga to mark Matariki's end.

Around 80 kaumātua from across Te Tai Tokerau gathered in Whangārei for an evening of kanikani, katakata and kai to mark the end of the Matariki season.

Held last week at Kamo Club, Ngāti Hine Health Trust’s annual Ngā Hinatore o Matariki dance celebrates the work of the Ngā Hinatore o Matariki programme, which brings kaumātua together every fortnight for activities that promote social connection and healthy ageing.

“It’s an evening for kaumātua and kuia to come along and to actually engage and connect, [with] whānau and friends,” says Marie Noa of Ngāti Hine Health Trust.

The programme supports kaumātua from Whangārei, Kawakawa and Moerewa, creating opportunities to connect, learn and stay active throughout the year.

Hei tā Raharuhi Wikaira (right), kaumātua o Whirinaki, he kaupapa mīharo rawa atu te kaupapa o Ngā Hinatore o Matariki. Photo / Sebastian Kalkoff.

He whakangahau i ngā kaumātua

Whirinaki kaumātua Raharuhi Wikaira was one of many excited to attend the event.

“Tonight, it was brilliant for me to get up and talk, and I love it,” he says.

“All [of] these old kaumātua that are here now, I know them well. Keep going with what you’re doing, it’s very very nice.”

Local kaumātua Moriki Hogan and Wendy Ruwhiu were also named the best-dressed tāne and wahine on the night.

“Picking a winner from the immaculately dressed crowd was a difficult task,” Ngāti Hine Health Trust said in a Facebook post.

He whiri i ngā taura here tangata o Ngāti Hine

Every two weeks, kaumātua from across Te Tai Tokerau gather in Whangārei, Kawakawa and Moerewa to build connections, with the programme open to anyone in the region.

Noa says, “It’s actually coming out and having some social interaction and being part of those things that they still think about.”

The Trust says these sessions provide a welcoming space where all kaumātua and kuia can make friends, strengthen relationships and stay connected to their hapori.