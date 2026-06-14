Rising Costs, Housing Pressures and the Strength of Community in Ōpōtiki

Behind the statistics are real people, real struggles and a community working tirelessly to support one another.

For Kō Kollective Trust Senior Kō Activator Nita Walker (Ngāti Ira, Ngāi Tai), the challenges facing whānau are becoming increasingly visible.

“I think the main challenges for our people are the cost of living, which impacts right across the board for access to health, housing and the ability to put kai on the table,” says Walker.

“Many of our whānau are choosing, or have to make the choice, of whether they put kai on the table or turn the lights on.”

Walker says while many support services are available, funding models often focus on short-term outcomes rather than long-term well-being.

“For us here at Kō, if we had the ability to work alongside our whānau for longer periods of time, we could provide the tools and education needed for them to sustain a better lifestyle long-term.”

Kō Kollective Trust provides a range of services, including ACC navigation support, kaumātua programmes, mental wellbeing initiatives, rongoā Māori workshops and gambling harm support.

Walker believes Māori-led organisations play a critical role because they understand the communities they serve.

“We are often the first to respond and the last to walk away. When funding is impacted, the continuity of care is impacted too.”

Despite the challenges, she says the strength of Ōpōtiki lies within its people.

“Ōpōtiki is resilient. The people here are resilient. But resilience should not substitute adequate support.”

“We all come together in times of need. If the Government built on those strengths and recognised what our communities already hold, we could create real and lasting change.”

Photo: Awhina Kurei, Pūkāea.

For local parents Wharekawa Ngoungou-Martin (Ngāti Ira, Te Whakatōhea) and Riria Williams (Te Whakatōhea), those challenges became a reality when they found themselves navigating emergency and transitional housing while preparing to welcome their growing whānau.

Before securing stable accommodation, the couple lived in a small cabin that moved between whānau properties.

“When I got hapū, it became overwhelming being in such a small space,” says Williams.

Seeking help, she approached Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust.

Photo: Awhina Kurei, Pūkāea.

“I went into them on a Friday, and by Monday, they had put me into a motel. That was awesome. All I wanted was my own space.”

After three weeks in emergency motel accommodation, the couple moved into transitional housing before eventually securing a permanent home.

The journey was not without its challenges.

Their eldest son spent his early years living within the confined space of the cabin and found it difficult adjusting when the family finally moved into a larger home.

“When we moved into a proper house, it was overwhelming for him. He wasn’t used to having that much space.”

Alongside housing insecurity, financial pressures created further stress.

At the time, Wharekawa was searching for employment while the family prepared for the arrival of their baby.

The support they received from local services became essential.

“They provided kai when we didn’t have any, nappies, formula and the basic necessities for our kids,” says Wharekawa.

“Without that support, we wouldn’t have made it as far as we did.”

The whānau have been living in their permanent home for several months and describe life as being in a much better place.

Photo: Awhina Kurei, Pūkāea.

“Our kids get to grow up in a space of their own and just be kids,” says Williams.

“Our oldest son never really had his own space. He was always living by someone else’s rules.”

“A lot of weight has been lifted off our shoulders knowing they’re settled.”

At Te Pou Oranga o Te Whakatōhea, Kaihautū Whakahaere Hohepa Hei says housing, mental health and the rising cost of living remain some of the most significant issues facing the rohe.

Although Ōpōtiki is a small town, he says homelessness and mental health challenges are increasingly visible.

“Many of the people experiencing homelessness are also struggling with mental health challenges,” says Hei.

“One of our biggest responsibilities is finding ways to support those whānau and develop strategies that address those issues.”

Hei says iwi organisations are uniquely positioned to deliver solutions because of the relationships they hold within their communities.

“We know our people. We know our communities. We know what works.”

His challenge to the Government is simple: work alongside iwi rather than designing solutions from a distance.

“Come and sit at our table. Let us show you what wellbeing looks like for our people.”

He points to the work already happening through Te Pou Oranga, including supporting rangatahi back into education and training pathways, helping young people gain NCEA qualifications and employment skills.

Yet despite the growing demand for services, funding remains a constant challenge.

“We continue to do the work because we care about our people, but the resources don’t always match the need.”

For Walker, Hei and the many organisations supporting whānau throughout Ōpōtiki, the answer lies within the community itself.

“Our community is our hope,” says Walker.

“We have talented people with skills and strengths. If we continue to collaborate and invest in our people, we can create a better future for our whānau and for the generations coming after us.”

As whānau across the rohe continue to navigate financial pressures and uncertainty, their stories serve as a reminder that while resilience is a strength, it should never replace the support people need to thrive.

Nā Awhina Kurei nō Pūkāea.