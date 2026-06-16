Dunedin bus hub stabbing: JJ’s whānau share their grief two years after his death

“He goes, ‘Love you, Dad. Have a good day.’ I said, ‘Yeah, love you too. Have a good day at school’.”

Those were the last words John McLaren-Taana heard from his 16-year-old son, Enere John Jr Poepoe McLaren-Taana, affectionately known as JJ, before he was fatally stabbed at Dunedin’s bus hub in May 2024. More than two years later, JJ’s whānau are sharing their story of unimaginable loss, their concerns about the justice system, and the lasting impact of a tragedy that shocked Aotearoa.

“I’ve lost my parents,” says John, “a younger sister, aunties and uncles. But this is on a different level. You just withdraw. People ask how you are, and you say, ‘Good,’ when really - you’re broken inside.”

In an interview with Te Ao with Moana, Enere’s parents, John and Tui, shared their experiences of losing their son and navigating the justice system in the aftermath of his death.

“I think it’s important to talk about this,” says Tui.

“Because it could be you tomorrow. There are so many families struggling who don’t have the help or knowledge of the justice system. We just want to share our son’s story.”

What Happened at the Dunedin Bus Hub

The High Court heard that on the day of the stabbing, JJ and a then 13-year-old boy, who has permanent name suppression, became involved in a verbal confrontation at the Dunedin bus hub. The pair did not know each other. The younger boy pulled out a knife and stabbed JJ in the abdomen. He later claimed he acted in self-defence; an argument JJ’s family struggles with.

“To me, it doesn’t seem like self-defence when you’re charging at someone with a knife,” says John.

Enere’s parents, John and Tui, reflect on losing their son and their journey through the justice system after his death. Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

The family believe JJ was unfairly portrayed during the court process because he was older and physically larger than the other boy. They struggle to reconcile those claims with the fact that their son was unarmed.

“Missed him the first time, got him the second,” says Tui.

“My son was stabbed there on the road, twenty metres from the police station,” John adds. “The way I understand it, that’s where he died.”

Who Was JJ Beyond the Tragedy?

The couple want New Zealanders to understand who he was.

“JJ was full of life,” says John. “He had a good heart. He loved his family and his friends. He was very good at athletics. I think he still holds the South Island long jump record for his age group.”

“He’d just discovered a love for his culture through Te Vaka (a community group),” says Tui. “He had dreams and goals.”

In July 2025, the boy was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment for manslaughter. The judge took into account his age, medical conditions, remorse and the impulsive nature of his actions. Following an appeal, the conviction was upheld, but the sentence was reduced to two years and seven months.

“I struggle knowing this person is walking around in my country after what he did to my son,” says John. “My son is six feet under, and he had so much to offer.”

Fear, Grief and Life After Loss

The offender’s sentence is due to end in the next year. JJ’s family say no expression of remorse will ever ease their loss, and they hope the young man is deported when his sentence is complete.

“That’s what we want. We don’t want him here,” says John.

The experience has left the family deeply disillusioned with the justice system and fearful.

“I fear for his friends who are angry. I fear for my sons who are angry. I fear for myself because I’m angry,” confides John. “Through this whole process, I’ve tried not to be angry. I’ve tried to support my kids and the family. But it’s the unknown.”

Watch the full interview and episode of Te Ao with Moana on Māori+.