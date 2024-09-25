Ōtepoti to host first Taurite Tū games for kaumātua

The inaugural Taurite Tū games will be taking place in Dunedin in late November, bringing more than 200 kaumātua from around the country together to compete.

The gentle competitions feature activities like balancing on one leg, sitting to stand for 30 seconds and time up and go (timed walking of six metres).

Netball shooting and poa toa target throws are among the many more games which will feature.

Taurite Tū project lead Katrina Pōtiki Bryant (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe, Kāi Tahu), explained its purpose was to embrace and encourage physical activity for kaumātua.

“The main objectives include showcasing physical activities and whakawhanaungatanga between all of the 26 kapa around the country from Whangarei to Bluff. It’s the first opportunity for them to do so,” she said.

Taurite Tū is a kaupapa Māori strength and balance exercise and wellness programme for Māori over 50 years old.

Photo: Supplied / Taurite Tū

It is being delivered in 26 organisations throughout Aotearoa, from Whangarei to Bluff.

The programme encompasses physiotherapy and traditional Māori exercises while empowering kaumātua to age with strength.

“We are in our fourth year and thought it was time to bring all our amazing kaumātua and kaiako together to celebrate this incredible programme and mahi.

“It makes sense to start [the games] here – Ōtepoti Dunedin, where the kaupapa was developed.

“A lot of work has gone into getting us this far, and we want to thank our sponsors and supporters, including Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka, WellSouth Primary Health Network, Dunedin Venues and others.

“We are still looking for sponsors to support this event, which is the first of its kind, and is encouraging positive ageing, and leading the way to creating well-being programmes that have a cultural foundation,” Bryant said.

Photo: Supplied / Taurite Tū

Participants will stay at Te Rangihīroa College, using spaces at Forsyth Barr Stadium and Unipol Recreation Centre for the games.

Falls are the leading cause of injury for ageing people and, according to Taurite Tū, those who had regular participation in their 2019 trial showed a positive difference for Māori with decreases in fall risk, increased whakawhanaungatanga, involvement in te ao Māori, and improved general wellness.