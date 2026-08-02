Funding for Whanganui’s Balgownie landfill investigation

Mokoia Catchment Rōpū chair Ken Mair is welcoming an investigation into a capped landfill site, located beside historic but degraded wetlands in Whanganui. Photo: Tuakana Te Tana.

A $464,000 government grant will fund the first detailed investigation into environmental conditions at Whanganui’s former Balgownie landfill.

Iwi leader Ken Mair says the work is an important step toward improving the health of the Whanganui River and the wider catchment.

Whanganui District Council has secured the funding from the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport (MCERT) to investigate the former landfill, which operated from the 1950s until its closure in 2000.

The project will be carried out in partnership with local hapū through the Mokoia Catchment Rōpū.

It will combine scientific investigation, local knowledge and specialist expertise to better understand the site’s condition and help guide future management.

Rōpū chair Ken Mair said understanding the landfill was important for the health of the catchment.

“The waterways and wetlands in this area flow through to Te Awa Tupua, so this work is an important step toward improving the health of the awa and surrounding environment.

“Looking at future options for the landfill will support a broader programme of work focused on the wellbeing of whānau, whenua and the river.”

Mair has previously expressed iwi and hapū concern about the area’s desecration, in particular the presence of the landfill, which is located beside the historic wetlands.

The landfill was capped in 2001.

Mair described the wetland as an historic food basket for hapū, where eels and other foods were once collected.

Iwi and hapū aspirations were to restore the area to what it was, he said.

Balgownie is one of almost 3500 former landfill sites across New Zealand established before modern environmental standards were introduced.

The investigations will provide a clearer picture of environmental conditions at the former landfill and surrounding area, helping inform future decisions about the site’s long-term management.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe welcomed the funding, saying it was an important step toward making informed decisions about the site’s future.

“This investigation is about getting the facts. Before we make decisions about the site’s future, we need to understand its condition and how it relates to the surrounding environment.

“Like many people who grew up in Whanganui, I have memories of visiting Balgownie as a kid and hunting for treasure. Looking back, I realise how much our understanding of waste and its impacts has changed over the years.

“While we can’t change how things were done in the past, we can do our best to manage the site responsibly into the future. These investigations will help us do that.”

The investigations support the wider Kokohuia/Titoki Wetland restoration project, a partnership between the council and the Mokoia Catchment Rōpū to restore the historic wetland by 2030.

An artist's impression of what the Kokohuia/Titoki wetland restoration could look like. Supplied

The wetland areas cover about 60ha from just south of the Fitzherbert Rd extension to the Whanganui River.

The council says the project could reduce flooding in the Heads Road industrial area while also improving water quality before stormwater reaches the Whanganui River.

Restoration plans have expanded to include broader goals such as biodiversity, recreation, and walking and cycling connections, while hapū want to reconnect the area with the Whanganui River, protect water quality, and restore mahinga kai and native habitat, recognising the area’s cultural and historical significance.

The Balgownie landfill has been identified as one of the project’s biggest challenges, with historical leachate, exposed rubbish and other legacy issues affecting both the environment and community perceptions of the site.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air