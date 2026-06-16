Iconic hot springs return to Māori after more than a century of grievance

The hot pools complex at Awakeri Hot Springs, a landmark destination for generations of Eastern Bay families and visitors. Photo: Pūkāea

For the first time in generations, descendants of Ngāi Taiwhakaea, a hapū of Ngāti Awa, walked freely through Awakeri Hot Springs, an iconic hot pools facility and motor camp near Whakatāne that forms part of their ancestral lands known as Pukaahu.

As they passed through the gates on Saturday morning, a whakawātea ceremony was conducted to acknowledge the whenua, honour those who fought for its return, and begin shaping its future. For many, it was their first opportunity to stand on the land not as paying visitors, but as beneficiaries following the transfer of the perpetual lease to the Pukaahu Whānau Domain Trust, established for the descendants of the original owners.

For trustee Enid Ratahi-Pryor, the moment was one she once feared may never come.

Pukaahu Whānau Domain Trust trustee Enid Ratahi-Pryor addresses whānau during the whakawātea and wānanga.Photo: Pūkāea

“There are so many feelings. The first was disbelief. We never thought we would get our taonga back,” she said.

“So you can imagine the relief and weight that’s been lifted.”

The transfer follows the recent liquidation of Awakeri Hot Springs Limited, bringing to a close a decades-long chapter in the site’s history and returning the final remaining leasehold interest within Pukaahu to the Pukaahu Whānau Domain Trust. The return marks the fulfilment of a long struggle.

“We are happy that the land has returned to us, the whānau,” said Stan Ratahi of Ngāi Taiwhakaea and Ngāti Hikakino.

“This has been a long-standing aspiration among our elders and ancestors, who wanted the land returned to us.”

The lease transferred to the trust on June 12, following a settlement arising from the liquidation process. However, the trust had not simply inherited the lease.

“We didn’t get it for free,” said Ratahi-Pryor.

Awakeri Hot Springs and motor camp, which forms part of the wider Pukaahu whenua recently returned to full whānau control. Photo: Pūkāea

“Liquidators were put in place to get the best deal possible for their creditor, and the creditor was Inland Revenue.

”We have, unfortunately, had to pay for the pleasure of taking back that perpetual lease. How much? That’s something we’re not allowed to talk about. But it’s worth every cent," she added.

The milestone comes only weeks after the passing of Ngāti Awa leader, scholar, and advocate Sir Hirini Moko Mead. The occasion reflected Sir Hirini’s enduring contribution to the return of Pukaahu, according to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa board representative Pouroto Ngaropo, who officiated the whakawātea ceremony.“Ngāti Awa submitted its Wai 416 claim, and from there this whenua was brought before the Crown,” said Ngaropo.

“This is the realisation of that claim, led by Tā Hirini Moko Mead, who advanced it forward.“

Historic aerial photograph of Awakeri Hot Springs and part of the wider Pukaahu Springs near Whakatāne. Photo: Pūkāea

The original Wai 79 claim was lodged by Stanley Newton on February 12, 1988, on behalf of the descendants of Wiremu Te Whātāpapa and Rooha Petera, seeking the return of Pukaahu and its spring.

In a tribute written following Sir Hirini’s tangihanga, Ratahi-Pryor described him as the person who helped change the course of the claim and ensured the concerns of the whānau were heard as part of the wider Ngāti Awa settlement process.

“It was you, Tā Hirini, who made that possible,” she wrote.

She recalled a pivotal development in 1993 where Sir Hirini helped move the claim forward and later ensured it was heard before the Waitangi Tribunal at Kōkōhīnau Marae in 1994.

“Ngāti Awa gave up a full day of their Tribunal sitting so our whānau could be heard,” she wrote.

The Crown ultimately agreed to negotiate the Pukaahu claim alongside, but separately from, the wider Ngāti Awa settlement process. A deed of settlement signed in 2004 returned 58 acres of Pukaahu, including the spring, to the Pukaahu Whānau Domain Trust. However, the perpetual lease remained in place.

Photo: Pūkāea

“He pūkōrero noa, he kūaha kau. A door still only half open,” Ratahi-Pryor wrote.

“Until now.”

Pukaahu has been at the centre of a long-running grievance dating back more than a century. According to the 2004 settlement deed, land associated with the springs was progressively taken by the Crown under various Public Works Acts for quarrying, thermal reserve, recreation and roading purposes. In total, more than 57 acres were acquired from Rangitaiki 12 between 1891 and 1982.

Saturday’s gathering was a poignant moment for Ratahi-Pryor.

“Time to reflect, remember those who have passed and take time to consider that what has occurred may be too late for those who have passed, but not too late for our mokopuna to come.“

”All our whānau are overjoyed for this return of whenua.“

The trust has also acknowledged former operators Kevin and Fiona Hague, who announced the closure of Awakeri Hot Springs last month after more than two decades associated with the site.

In a public statement, the couple thanked the community for its support and reflected on the generations of families who had passed through the gates over the years.

While the return of the lease marks the completion of one journey, the trust’s priorities are now centred on addressing outstanding maintenance, assessing infrastructure and developing a sustainable long-term strategy for the site.

Trustee Waitangi Black acknowledged the considerable amount of work to be done.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa representative Pouroto Ngaropo leads the whakawātea ceremony at Pukaahu. Photo: Pūkāea

“There are a lot of repairs and coordination ahead for our whānau,” she said.

“We remain committed to looking ahead and coming together, as we move forward.”

For Ratahi-Pryor, the return of the whenua also presents an opportunity to rethink the future of Pukaahu.

“These types of hot pool campground offerings are no longer viable in their current format. We need to consider a new strategy for the ngāwhā and surrounding land,” she said.

“We also own the adjoining lands and therefore the opportunities, should we find the right partners, can lead to something quite special.”

The trust hopes any future development will reflect both the cultural significance of the site and its connection to the wider story of Ngāti Awa.

“We see the strategic importance of the ngāwhā, its genesis story to Awanuiārangi, and how a taonga like Pukaahu can share its pūrākau while creating its rightful place through a new strategy and brand that reflects our people and our culture.

A sign acknowledging former operators Kevin and Fiona Hague, who spent more than two decades associated with Awakeri Hot Springs. Photo: Pūkāea

“For now, however, the focus remains on reconnecting descendants with the whenua and with one another.“We want to connect back the whenua with our whānau. That’s the most important thing,” Ratahi-Pryor said.

“We have lost that connection over the last 80 years - we need to get it back. We don’t know each other from the original whakapapa of Wiremu Te Whātāpapa and Rooha Petera. We need to bring those two whānau back together.“

Following the ceremony, Stan Ratahi reflected on the generations still to come.

“At the moment we are not yet seeing the benefits; there is still a lot of work to be done - but when our grandchildren come through, that is where the joy will be.“

Ratahi-Pryor said the return of Pukaahu had laid the foundation for that future.

“As the descendants of Wiremu Te Whātāpapa and Rooha Petera, together as one, we can achieve something that will stand the test of generations to come.”

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