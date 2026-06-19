Youth Inspire seeks donations after a $600,000 funding shortfall hits licence program

A Wellington youth employment charity that helps rangatahi gain driver licences and find work is scrambling to keep its services running through a pay-it-forward campaign after major public sector funding cuts.

Youth Inspire has turned to crowdfunding and donations after losing more than $600,000 in public sector funding that it says previously allowed the organisation to operate.

The charity says its focus on driver licensing helps rangatahi overcome one of the biggest barriers to employment, with 70 per cent of job listings in Aotearoa requiring a licence. It is calling on the goodwill of others to donate $100 to cover the cost of a learner’s licence practical test.

Youth Inspire’s Chief Executive, Zainab Ali, says the need is great.

“You need to be in a privileged position nowadays to get a driver’s licence. Many rangatahi don’t have access to a vehicle or someone to learn from. This should be an opportunity that’s made available to all rangatahi, and our driving school has made significant headway in achieving this,” she says.

The pay-it-forward campaign gives rangatahi access to a driving instructor, a car and free licence tests with VTNZ. So far, it has helped 1,500 people obtain a licence.

“With over 150 rangatahi on our waitlist, there is a clear need for our service, but being denied funding significantly reduces our ability to keep up with demand”.

Youth Inspire’s Chief Executive, Zainab Ali, says there is a clear need for their service, with over 150 rangatahi on their waiting list, and over 70% of jobs across Aotearoa requiring applicants to hold a licence. (Photo: Supplied)

Māori and Pasifika youth face lower licence rates

The charity says only 54 per cent of Māori aged 16 to 18 and 36 per cent of Pasifika in the same age group hold a driver’s licence. It says these young people are therefore more likely to be shut out of employment opportunities, compared with 70 per cent of European youth.

“We know we’re asking for a lot in today’s economy, but these donations will get our young people one step closer to employment, which at the end of the day is priceless,” says Ali.

“Please know that if you contribute to our cause, we will make every dollar count. By sponsoring a test fee, you’d be helping rangatahi take hold of the wheel and steer their life in a positive direction.”