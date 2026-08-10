‘When roads are closed, marae are open’: Greens pledge $2.4b for marae infrastructure and climate resilience

The Greens have proposed a $2.4 billion fund to strengthen marae infrastructure, prepare for severe weather and support future generations.

At a packed Whakapara Marae over the weekend, the Green Party launched Hūhana Lyndon’s Te Tai Tokerau campaign and announced a $2.4 billion fund for marae infrastructure, climate resilience and long-term development, should the Greens make it into government.

The Te Waonui a Tāne: Thriving marae and Thriving Communities policy would provide funding to rectify what the party calls a systemic state neglect of the country’s most vital, yet chronically under-resourced, community anchors.

The Green Party gathered at Whakapara Marae in Te Tai Tokerau to launch Huhana Lyndon's campaign for Te Tai Tokerau electorate and to announce a policy to support marae. Photo: Supplied

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said marae had long provided shelter and support during severe weather emergencies but had not received the same support in return.

“When roads are closed, marae are open. They look after everyone, and it is time for the government to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi and look after marae.”

Bearing the brunt of climate change

As severe weather events batter Aotearoa with increasing frequency, marae have routinely served as emergency shelters of last resort—stepping up when state infrastructure fails. Yet, they remain dangerously exposed.

The policy follows recent changes to the Oranga Marae fund, under which targeted support for marae was replaced by six regional hubs and a single national committee to manage community grants.

The Greens’ proposal would address the immediate needs of marae while also providing long-term investment.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said marae should be recognised for the role they play in their communities.

“Marae are critical infrastructure but have never been valued or resourced as such.”

Marae across the country are increasingly vulnerable to severe weather and other effects of climate change, with some potentially facing relocation.

The Green Party gathered at Whakapara Marae in Te Tai Tokerau to launch Huhana Lyndon's campaign for Te Tai Tokerau electorate and to announce a policy to support marae. Photo: Supplied

Kia ora anō ai te hapori

Green Party MP Hūhana Lyndon said the fund would support marae that may need to move and rebuild.

“Kia hūnuku a Te Hikutū, kia rapua he whenua hou, kia whakahou i ngā marae, kia ora anō te hapori. Koia nei a Te Waonui a Tāne.”

The Greens said the policy would be funded through the party’s “tax the super-rich” proposal, which forms part of its 2026 tax policy.

The fund would operate under a Whānau Ora model and be owned and governed by hapū and iwi. Applicants would be required to submit plans and strategies outlining how the funding would be used.

Davidson said the model would help marae become reliable partners in co-ordinated community action. She said it would also allow whānau to access more connected support across health, education and social services, while helping local organisations share resources and reduce duplication.

She said the investment was intended to benefit future generations.

“We want this, we want this for marae and for mokopuna seven generations from now.”

Lyndon said the fund could also create employment, support environmental restoration and strengthen Māori development, health and education.

“Ki roto i ēnei pūtea, he wāhanga anō ki ngā marae, ki ngā kaupapa o te iwi, anō mō te whai mahi, mō te whakaora i te taiao ngā mahi ki roto i te hapori mō ngā mahi whakawhanake Māori, hauora hoki, mātauranga.”