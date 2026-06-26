Will Rotorua’s Māori ward survive a merger? Council seeks answers

Rotorua Lakes Council is seeking urgent clarification from the Government over the future of its Māori ward if local government reforms were to lead to the creation of a new unitary authority.

Councillors agreed to continue assessing a range of potential merger options as they continue to investigate whether to propose voluntary reform through the Government’s Head Start pathway.

The Cabinet will determine which proposals advance, with community consultation to follow. Councils that opt out will enter a compulsory restructuring process after the 2028 local body elections.

Councillors voted at Wednesday’s council meeting to ask the Minister of Local Government and the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) whether the outcome of Rotorua’s 2025 binding referendum on Māori wards would still apply, lapse, or be reconsidered as part of any council amalgamation process.

Introducing the amendment, Councillor Don Paterson said the issue was not about support or opposition to Māori wards, but about understanding the legal status of a decision that voters had already made.

“Regardless of where individual members stand on Māori wards, we should all be able to agree on one thing,” he told the meeting.

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Don Paterson. Photo / Laura Smith

“As the Government required our community to participate in a binding referendum, the council is entitled to ensure that the legal status of the resulting decision carries into any future local government structure.”

Paterson said millions of dollars had been spent nationally on referendums after legislation required councils to put Māori wards to voters.

Rotorua residents voted to retain the three-seat Māori ward for the 2028 and 2031 elections, with 52% support.

But Paterson said the council had received no advice on whether that result would survive amalgamation into a new authority.

“Does that result continue to apply? Does it lapse? Or does it become a matter for [a] future governance decision?

“I do not know, and staff do not appear to know, and that is because the council has not been advised.”

The amendment was seconded by Te Rika Temara-Benfell, who said it was about “seeking clarity” about future options.

Only Robert Lee voted against the amendment, saying he was “not wedded” to the result of Rotorua’s Māori ward referendum, citing concerns about the voting process at last year’s election.

Council chief executive Andrew Moraes said he could act on the amendment, but added that, at this stage, his advice from that DIA was that the law had not changed.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes. Photo / Andrew Warner

“The clue is in ‘binding’,” Moraes said.

“It is binding until the law changes; we are bound by that, and that I can say with confidence.”

The amendment was approved as part of a wider decision to continue investigating whether Rotorua should participate in the Head Start process.

The council is considering several possible amalgamation models, including a Bay of Plenty-wide unitary authority, combinations with neighbouring eastern, western or southern councils, and arrangements based on catchment and iwi boundaries.

No preferred option has been identified.

Councillors agreed to compare merger options based on factors including council finances, economic links, community connections, Māori interests and representation, and how effectively a new council could deliver services.

Public feedback gathered by the council showed many residents wanted Rotorua’s identity and ability to make its own decisions to be protected. Concerns about rates, financial risks and Māori representation also featured.

A final decision on whether Rotorua will support an outline amalgamation proposal is expected on July 29. The deadline for Head Start proposals is August 9.

Head Start options for Rotorua

All Bay of Plenty territorial authorities

Rotorua, and southern councils (Taupō and/or South Waikato)

Rotorua and eastern councils (Whakatāne, Kawerau and Ōpōtiki)

Rotorua and western councils (Bay of Plenty and Tauranga)

Rotorua and Kaituna catchment portion of Western Bay of Plenty

Any combination of the above, or other options that become apparent through the review process.

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.