National selects Coral Raukawa as Te Tai Hauāuru candidate for 2026 election

Māori ward councillor for the Rangitīkei District, Coral Raukawa, has been confirmed as the New Zealand National Party candidate for Te Tai Hauāuru, the party announced on Tuesday.

Raukawa said she was honoured to be selected and to promote the party’s economic and social policy platform across the electorate that stretches from Ōtorohanga to Porirua.

She said her focus would be on connecting with whānau and communities while advocating for what she describes as “fixing the basics and building the future”.

“National’s sensible economic management has slowed price increases, flattening mortgage repayments and rents. There’s still more work to do, but the economy is growing again, with 220,000 more jobs projected, higher wages, and lower taxes,” she said.

Rangitīkei councillor brings education and employment background

Born and raised in Marton, Raukawa affiliates to Nga Wairiki Ngāti Apa, Ngāti Tamakōpiri, Tamaupoko, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Kahungunu. She grew up across Marton and Whanganui and has spent more than two decades working in education, training and employment across the central North Island.

Her early career included roles at iwi radio station Awa FM and in Maatua Whāngai programmes.

She has also worked across Whanganui, Taranaki, Rangitīkei and Palmerston North, with a focus over the past 12 years on supporting rangatahi into education, training and employment pathways.

Speaking to local media ahead of last year’s local election, she said that being in and around Māoridom, in and around her people, was not a new thing to her.

“I come from the mighty Rangitīkei, born and raised in Marton,” she said.

National highlights economy, education and health in campaign pitch

Raukawa also pointed to what she said were improvements in education and health under the current government, including gains for tamariki and increased access to services.

“Our kids are back at school, learning the basics brilliantly and making good progress, like the 40 per cent of Māori new entrants performing at or above standard in reading — up from 25 per cent,” she said.

“There are more elective surgeries, more medicines and more after-hours care thanks to record investments in health,” she said.

Te Tai Hauāuru is expected to be a closely watched contest, with Coral facing Labour’s Te Pūoho Kātene and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.