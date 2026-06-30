Northland campaign against meth pipes wins cross-party support at Parliament

Jodie Rameka is lobbying Whangārei retailers to stop selling glass pipes has won support from MPs across the political spectrum. Photo: composite/Getty Images/Jodie Rameka Facebook.

A Northland wahine campaigning for Whangārei retailers to stop selling glass meth pipes has won support from MPs across the political spectrum.

Jodie Rameka has been writing to shop owners urging them to remove glass pipes from sale. Her campaign that has attracted backing from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Health Minister Simeon Brown.

Speaking at Parliament today, Mitchell said he and Brown were seeking advice from officials on possible changes. Mitchell was in Northland over the weekend, where the issue was raised with him.

“The Misuse of Drugs Act is under review at the moment because you shouldn’t be able to sell meth-related paraphernalia for people to consume meth. He’s seeking advice on that at the moment,” Mitchell said.

Brown said drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use was already prohibited under the law.

“I have sought advice from health officials on how the current settings operate and how enforcement is being applied,” Brown said.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson said investing in social supports is key to reducing harm:

“Yes, these things shouldn’t be accessible, absolutely correct.We also need to be investing in social support and the agencies on the front line who work to prevent and minimise further drug harm and addiction harm as well.”

Meth harm ‘dreadful and deadly’ in Te Tai Tokerau

Speaking about the harm meth is causing in her electorate, Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi said it was part of a wider set of issues affecting whānau.

“It sits in the context of years of oppression, years of violence and poverty - all of those of those terrible things. So, I know it’s an issue in the Far North, the Mid North in the Lower North,” she said.

“Underneath all of this talk are our mokopuna, just holding on - their mummies and daddies trying to do their best but caught in a trap,” she said.

Wastewater testing shows methamphetamine use remains high

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the rise in methamphetamine use meant stronger action was needed.

“I think it is concerning that you can basically buy something that’s effectively being sold as a meth pipe across the counter for a couple of dollars. We’ve seen methamphetamine use in New Zealand double in the space of about 18 months. That’s really concerning and we do need to do a lot more about that,” he said.

Recent wastewater testing released earlier this month showed national cocaine consumption fell in the first quarter of 2026, while methamphetamine and MDMA use increased.