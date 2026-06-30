Waikato Hospital patient death sparks urgent Health NZ review after ED wait

Health Minister, SImeon Brown, told media that an urgent clinical review into the death at Waikato Hospital is underway and will be completed this week.

Health Minister Simeon Brown says an urgent clinical review is under way after a patient died at Waikato Hospital’s emergency department this week.

Brown confirmed he had spoken with Health New Zealand following the death and said his immediate focus was ensuring the family was supported while the review took place.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the individual who has passed away at Waikato Hospital,” Brown said.

“I’ve spoken to Health New Zealand, and they’ve assured me that an urgent clinical review is under way immediately to ascertain what the facts are and what happened.”

The Minister wouldn’t comment on the specific circumstances surrounding the death, saying it was important the clinical review was allowed to run its course.

“The family will rightly want answers, and I expect that they will get them.”

Health New Zealand launches two reviews into patient death

Health New Zealand has confirmed it is undertaking two reviews following the patient’s death.

Waikato Hospital Medical Director of Medicine Ian Martin said Health New Zealand had launched a Serious Adverse Event Review following the death.

A reception desk at Waikato Hospital. Photo: Supplied/ Waikato Hospital

“We would like to offer our sympathies to the family of the deceased. We have spoken with them this morning and we are continuing to offer them support,” Martin said in a statement.

He said the patient presented to the emergency department overnight and was triaged on arrival before later being found unconscious.

“The patient was later found unconscious and efforts to resuscitate them were sadly unsuccessful.”

An immediate clinical review is also under way to identify any immediate actions for improvement and is expected to be completed this week.

Martin said the death had been referred to the Coroner, while the Serious Adverse Event Review would examine any wider lessons for staff and is expected to be completed within two months.

Reports of long ED wait not yet confirmed by review

Brown repeatedly declined to answer questions about reports the patient had waited for several hours before their death, saying out of respect for the family it was important to allow the review to establish the facts.

“There is a family who’s just lost a loved one. I think it’s important that we respect the process because they’ve just lost a loved one,” he said.