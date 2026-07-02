Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka: Major rule changes give rangatahi more room on the haka stage

This year's Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Nationals has seen plenty of changes to the rules at Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka 2026.

The Secondary School Kapa Haka Competition, Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka, is setting a new benchmark for kapa haka, introducing changes aimed at supporting rangatahi while continuing to showcase the strength of young performers from across Aotearoa.

One of the biggest changes this year is the increase in the maximum number of kaihaka allowed on stage, with each kapa now able to have up to 50 members, up from the previous limit of 40.

“Ko te akiaki, ko te poipoi i te hunga rangatahi kia tū mai i runga i te atamira. Koirā kua whakarahi ake ki te 50,” says Kimiora Webster, Pouwhakahaere o Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka.

Performance schedules have also been adjusted, with competition start times changed to better support students and their preparation on the day.

“I whakaaro ake me tīmata tātou i te 11 karaka kia pai ngā tamariki ki te moeroa, ki te whakariterite i a rātou anō,” Webster says.

“Kua hoki tātou ki te iwa, ka tīmata te whakataetae i te iwa karaka i te ata,e hoa, ko ētahi o ngā tīma ka oho i te toru karaka i te ata.”

Kawariki Morgan, Kaitātaki Tāne of Auckland-based senior kapa haka group, Ngā Tūmanako, says the revised schedule has been well received by performers.

“E kite ana i te aroha ki ā tātou tamariki, kia āhua tōmuri te tīmata o ngā mahi.”

Other changes include a rotating panel of judges each day. The kākāhu judging category has also been removed.

“I te mutunga iho, ko te whakatū i tētahi kaupapahei whakanui i tō tātou ahurea Māori, ka mutu, hei tītī ake i te kākano o te ao Māori me te reo Māori ki roto i ngā tamariki te mea nui,” Webster says.

The final day of preliminary performances begins tomorrow with the Mātātāhi pool, opening with Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa o Pātetere.