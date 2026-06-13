Te Matatini 2027: Newcomers claim Te Whanganui-a-Tara kapa haka regional title

Te Kapa Haka o Pukeatua claim the title on debut as four teams qualify for Te Matatini 2027

Te Kapa Haka o Pukeatua have won the 2026 Te Whanganui-a-Tara Senior Regional Kapa Haka Competition held at the TSB Arena.

A total of 13 groups competed, with the top four securing qualifications to represent the region at Te Matatini 2027 in Hopuhopu.

The qualifying rōpū are:

Te Kapa Haka o Pukeatua Tū Te Maungaroa Te Pū Toi Kura Ngā Tai Whiringa

Kei te whanake ngā mahi haka

Te Kapa Haka o Pukeatua has made history by taking out first place in a spectacular competitive debut at the Te Whanganui-a-Tara Senior Kapa Haka Regionals.

Several seasoned kaihaka in the debutant group come directly from the 2024 regional champions, Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti

Established in 2006 as a pan-tribal rōpū, Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti acknowledged the new groups that have branched out from their own ranks to help expand the Wellington region’s competitive footprint.

Kaihaka Mātāmua McLean and Manukura Wāhine Tahiti-Te Waiarangi Maxwell say they view themselves as equal to all other competing groups and welcome the expansion of the region from 6 groups at the last competition to 13.

“Me te whakaaro ko ērā kapa he kapa hei whakawhanake tō mātou rohe nō reira..kua tau te maha o ngā kaihaka ki waenganui i a tātou ko tā mātou he orite ki ērā atu kapa” says McLean.

Among the new entries was debut group Ngā Tai Whiringa, who recently branched out from Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti.

Manukura Tāne Paratene Wirepa stated the group was established in response to the challenge issued by Selwyn Parata at the 2024 regionals to form more groups and strengthen Wellington kapa haka.

“Koinei te kapa hou o te rohe i ahu mai tēnei rōpū mai ngā whakakitenga whakamua tā tō mātou ūpoko Virginia Maxwell oti noa i hiahia ki te tū i te rangi nei nā runga i tā mātou piri tahi i raro i te maru o te kotahitanga..te pūmau o te aroha tētahi ki tētahi” says Wirepu.

Manukura Wāhine Parehuia Onekawa expressed pride in the group’s inaugural regional performance.

“I rongo i te ihi i runga i te atamira i rongo i te aroha, a maua kaihaka, i kaha noa te tū i runga i te atamira, i rawe.”

He tau hou, he kapa hou

Paula Collins, Manukura Wāhine and Reagan Wineera, Manukura Tāne from Te Кара Нака о Parehounuku

Also debuting was Te Kapa o Parehounuku. Manukura Wāhine Paula Collins and Manukura Tāne Reagan Wineera acknowledged first-time nerves performing after the established senior groups. Collins outlined the purpose behind their campaign.

“I te kawe i te kōrero Parehounuku ko ia te hoa rangatira o Ngāti Toa Rangatira ... i kawe mātou i tōna ingoa me ōna huanga ki runga i te atamira... nā reira ka kite i te whakapapa me te whanaungatanga,” Collins said.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira opened the competitive section of the event. The leaders say they centred their performance on the kaupapa of Te Hekenga Mai o Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

The campaign highlighted key iwi milestones, including the generation 2000 kura reo from Te Wānanga o Raukawa and the new waka hourua for Ngāti Toa Rangatira. The group’s haka honoured their koroua, Koro Kahu Ropata, a respected Pou Tikanga Reo for Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

“Nānā anō te kura reo tuatahi o Ngāti Toa Rangatira i whakarewa nō reira koirā ngā kaupapa i ngana tātou ki te whakatinana ki te tuku ki te minenga,” Ropata said.

Kahu Priest the Manukura Wāhine and Te Wano Ormsby the Manukura Tāne from Ngāti Pōneke Young Maori Club

The Ngāti Pōneke Young Māori Club highlighted intergenerational continuity within the region. Leader Kahu Priest is a third-generation member of the club, while Te Wano Ormsby represents the fifth generation of his whānau to perform with the group.

“Te kawe i te hītori o Ngāti Pōneke hei tērā tau ka iwa tekau mātou, e toru, e whā ngā whakareanga... ko tō mātou mahi te whakaatu i te ahurea Māori,” Priest said.

With the qualifiers now confirmed, the successful groups will turn their focus to the national stage as they prepare to represent Te Whanganui a Tara at Te Matatini 2027.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.