South Auckland creative proposes Māori and Pacific-led digital arts pathway

A screenshot from Te Whare Toi Matihiko founder Kennedy Kioa Toi Faimanifo's presentation to the Manurewa Local Board shows students taking part in the initiative's Digital Creators Academy. Photo/Supplied

A proposal for a Māori and Pacific-led creative pathway, beginning with a Digital Creators Academy, has been tabled in Manurewa as representatives consider how to address longstanding gaps in creative opportunities for youth.

Kennedy Kioa Toi Faimanifo, whose creative career includes work on Bro’Town, Kung Fu Panda, Game of Thrones and the Avatar films, presented his proposal for the academy to the Manurewa Local Board during Thursday’s public forum.

Faimanifo said he was born and raised in Manurewa and had spent two decades working across animation, design, visual effects and tertiary education.

He told board members Māori and Pacific people remained significantly underrepresented in New Zealand’s digital creative industries despite South Auckland being home to one of the country’s largest Māori and Pacific populations.

Te Whare Toi Matihiko founder Kennedy Kioa Toi Faimanifo presented his proposal for a Māori and Pasifika-led digital arts pathway to the Manurewa Local Board. Photo/LinkedIn

“The challenge isn’t talent. The challenge is disconnected pathways,” he said.

His proposal, Te Whare Toi Matihiko (House of Digital Art), would create a Māori and Pacific-led creative pathway beginning with a pilot Digital Creators Academy.

Faimanifo said he was seeking $25,000 to launch the first programme, which would provide free holiday and after-school digital arts training for rangatahi aged 14 to 18 while connecting them with education and career pathways.

The programme would introduce rangatahi aged 14 to 18 to digital art, animation, 3D design, artificial intelligence and other creative technologies while connecting them with education and career opportunities.

Faimanifo said he was seeking partnerships, equipment and suitable space to launch the pilot.

Asked what support he wanted from the board, Faimanifo said: “Just support with this pilot programme - the first of the four. The pilot programme is the first stage, the Digital Creators Academy, which is to support rangatahi, so equipment and space.”

Board members welcomed the proposal and encouraged Faimanifo to apply for council grants, with staff offering to help him through the application process.

Members also suggested connecting him with the Manurewa Youth Council and other organisations supporting local rangatahi.

Deputy chair Italia Tipene-Marsters sought clarification that the proposal was requesting $25,000 “for the first pilot, for something to get off the ground, for you to do this first here”.

She said the timing aligned with the board’s arts needs assessment, which had identified gaps in creative opportunities, facilities and pathways, particularly for young people.

“We’ve had an arts assessment come through, and we have identified the gaps, especially in and around the schools, but also facility space,” she said.

Southmall in Manurewa. Kennedy Kioa Toi Faimanifo, who was born and raised in South Auckland, says the proposed digital arts academy would create opportunities he wished he'd had growing up. Photo/Auckland Council

“But your credentials, your background, and being born, bred in Rewa - we can identify with it. You know the kids, rangatahi and participants involved.”

Faimanifo said he is often asked why he wanted to start the academy, and that his motivation was both professional and personal.

“There’s the research why, but there’s also a personal why. Being born and bred here, you wish something like that existed.”

The discussion came as the board considered an arts needs assessment identifying gaps in creative opportunities, facilities and pathways for young people.

A council staff member said Faimanifo’s proposal had “a natural connection” to the work and suggested staff engage with him as the assessment progressed.

Board members also said they had identified similar challenges for young people leaving school, with many losing access to support after Year 13.

Faimanifo said his vision was to create a connected pathway that would support rangatahi from school into further education and employment rather than requiring them to navigate multiple organisations on their own.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.