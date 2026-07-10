Artists light up Sky Tower with toi Māori for Matariki

his week, young local artists will light up the Sky Tower with artworks telling the stories of Matariki in a first-of-its-kind display on the iconic landmark.

The Sky Tower in Auckland’s CBD is showcasing a series of toi Māori in a landmark first-of-its-kind display

This year’s Matariki theme, Matariki Herenga Waka, celebrates the coming together of people in Tāmaki Makaurau and reflects Auckland’s role as host of the national Matariki celebrations.

The artists creating a more local theme for this project - Tāmaki Herenga Waka. The stories of Tāmaki for all to enjoy.

“This is our first [light show] and we really wanted this to be the mic drop moment where we get ringatoi to take over and just express Māori excellence,” says Noah Whaiapu of SkyCity Community Trust.

Artists include Ngāti Whātua ringatoi Arama Tamariki-Enua and Maraea Shaw, alongside Ngā Manu a Toi artists Matia Maia, Wairingiringi Toi and Kairangi Ihimaera.

Guided by lead ringatoi Graham Tipene, each artist created an original work inspired by the stars of Matariki.

“We’ve been able to really engage in artists that haven’t had the opportunity yet to do this, mana whenua artists as well and we said ‘Hey, we want you to show toi Māori excellence ki te ao, ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ki Aotearoa whānui.”

Ngāti Whātua artists, Arama Tamariki-Enua (left) and Maraea Shaw (right) also designed mahinga toi for the Tūhono Light Trail. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Ngā ringatoi rangatahi o Ngāti Whātua

For Ngāti Whātua artists Arama Tamariki-Enua and Maraea Shaw, the project is especially significant, with their iwi, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, hosting this year’s national hautapu at Takaparawhau.

Just weeks after unveiling their sculptures for the Tūhono Light Trail Arama and Maraea now have another major work on public display.

“I’m really stoked to be able to put out work, not just for my marae, but for Māori as a whole,” he says.

Arama’s artwork was inspired by Ururangi, the star associated with the winds.

“It’s really hard to kind of portray how that looks visually, [because] you don’t actually see wind, so to come up with a way to reference ngā hau e whā was interesting, but we got there.”

Maraea says it’s encouraging to see local emerging ringatoi recognised on such a large stage.

“That we’re actually getting recognised and noticed, [so] were actually kind of glad that we’re putting our work on there.”

Hei tā Wairingiringi Toi, he hiranga nui tō te whetū a Pōhutukawa ki a ia. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

From skin to the Sky Tower

Ngā Manu a Toi tā-moko artist Wairingiringi Toi drew inspiration from the Pōhutukawa star.

“I chose Pohutukawa which I’ve always been drawn to Pohutukawa since I was in kura,” she says.

“That’s the star that acknowledges our loved ones that have passed on, which hits home for anyone, but definitely for me at this time.”

Wairingiringi says the project is unlike anything she has done before.

“My hope is that this kind of opens doors not only to us at Ngā Manu a Toi, but all creatives to be able to display our toi Maori in all kinds of spaces.”

Hei te pō o te Paraire, whakaaturia ai ēnei mahinga toi ki te marea. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

‘Ngā rangatira o nāianei’

The SkyCity Community Trust supports community, cultural and social initiatives across Tāmaki Makaurau, with a focus on rangatahi, Māori and Pasifika.

Noah Whaiapu says this project is central to the SkyCity Community Trust’s kaupapa.

“We really believe that rangatahi are our rangatira of now and so giving them these opportunities to show their brilliance on a grand scale and not waiting for them to become pakeke is really important for us.”

Despite locals getting a sneak peak at the designs on Wednesday night, the Sky Tower light display will have its first official projection tonight.