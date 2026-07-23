Zentarge’s debut album: a tribute to their whānau and whakapapa

He pūrongo tēnei nā Āwhina Kurei, Pūkāea

From busking on the streets to releasing a debut album, the Zentarge brothers are turning a decade of determination into music that pays tribute to their whakapapa, whānau and future generations.

What began on the streets in Te Tai Tokerau has become the next big chapter for brothers Te Manawanui Tawhara-Crown and Taaj Te Hauroa Tawhara.

After more than a decade of performing together, the duo is preparing to release their debut album, “For Them”.

The album is a collection of original waiata inspired by identity, aroha, loss and the people who shaped them.

“Growing up, we were just little boys who had a love for music... coming to a point now where we have an album coming out, it’s exciting. It’s definitely a next step for us as Zentarge,” says Taaj.

The journey, however, wasn’t always glamorous. They busked in the rain, played to crowds that didn’t clap, and often spent more travelling to gigs than they earned.

“When we were little, busking at the markets, we had to play in the rain... shout out to mum and dad for instilling that determination,” says Taaj Tawhara.

For the past ten years, Zentarge have become known as a cover band. But this album marks a shift towards a goal of sharing their own voice.

“We wanted to show our creative side and not rely on other people’s waiata. We wanted our own out there too,” says Te Manawanui Tawhara.

Te Manawanui Tawhara-Crown and Taaj Te Hauroa Tawhara.

Whānau driven

Their compositions are founded on whakapapa. Many of their songs draw inspiration from whānau, their upbringing and the experiences of being young Māori navigating today’s world.

Their album title “For Them” is a tribute to all the generations.

“This album is for the ones before us, the ones with us, and the ones yet to come,” says Taaj Tawhara

The project was only made possible through the generosity of whānau and supporters, who backed the brothers through a community crowdfunding campaign.

Today, many of the musicians performing alongside them are the very uncles who inspired their musical journey. Looking ahead, the brothers hope the album will live beyond this generation.

He Taonga mā ngā uri whakatipu.

Their message to aspiring musicians is simple. “Keep creating... there’s always room to improve.”

And as Taaj reminds others chasing their dreams, “Kaua e mate wheke, me mate ururoa. Stay determined, do the mahi and do it because you love it.”