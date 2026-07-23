Gisborne businesses brace for loss of Rhythm and Vines after final festival announced

Māori businesses in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa are warning of a significant hit after Rhythm and Vines confirmed its upcoming festival in Gisborne will be its last.

The New Year event, first held in 2003, has drawn thousands of visitors to Te Tai Rāwhiti each summer, generating income for accommodation providers, hospitality businesses and retailers while promoting Gisborne across the country.

In 2024, Rhythm and Vines attracted more than 28,000 attendees, with about 85 per cent travelling from outside the East Coast.

An independent economic impact assessment found the festival generated $5.72 million in visitor spending, contributed $4.24 million to the regional economy and employed about 900 local workers.

Verve Cafe and Bar owner Ngāhuria Akania says Rhythm and Vines provides a major summer boost and helps businesses prepare for the quieter winter months. She says the impact of its departure will be felt far and widely

“Honestly, that’s real sad. Especially for us as new business owners. I mean, for the time that we’ve lived in Gisborne, we’ve always known R&V to be a big thing over summer. So, it’s something that we kind of, as business owners, rely on to get us by for the winter.” she said.

Motel Oasis owner Krome Pene says while his business does not rely on the festival, he knows many operators will feel the pinch.

“Financially, it’s huge. It’s a different boost for us over the summer period. Like I said, it’s only three days of the year, but yes, it is still big. Even during the festival, people are ringing up and booking for the following year.”

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says while the announcement is disappointing butt could create an opportunity for another event to fill the gap and make use of the region’s location, climate and reputation as a summer destination.

“Even though it’s a sad announcement today, it doesn’t mean that something else can’t fill that void. We do have a beautiful location. We’ve got great weather most of the time that time of year. So it also creates some opportunities,” she said.