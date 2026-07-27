Māori athletes lead medal chase at Commonwealth Games as Fairweather bags three

Aotearoa now has five Commonwealth Games medals, with Māori athletes leading the charge across several sports.

Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu) has been one of the standout athletes, winning three swimming medals, two silver and one bronze. The 22-year-old claimed Aotearoa’s first medal of the Games with silver in the women’s 400m freestyle.

The reigning world champion has continued her impressive international form and remains one of the country’s top medal hopes.

Lewis Clareburt (Tainui) also added to the tally, winning silver in the men’s 200m individual medley. The 27-year-old swam a personal best of 1:56.77 to finish second behind Scotland’s Duncan Scott. The result is Clareburt’s fifth Commonwealth Games medal and his fastest-ever time in the event.

E toru ngā mētara kua toa i a Erika Fairweather i ngā Tau Māhekeheke Hoa Whenua i Karahiko. Photo / Getty.

Courting Success: 3x3 Basketball & Silver Ferns

Māori athletes are also making their mark in the 3x3 basketball competition, featuring prominently across the men’s and women’s teams.

Standout players include Azure Anderson (Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Toa), Eva Langton (Te Ātiawa, Taranaki), Te Tuhi Lewis (Raukawa ki Wharepūhunga, Ngāti Maniapoto), Christian Martin (Ngāi Tūhoe), and Aidan Tonge (Tainui).

The women’s side remains unbeaten, while the men have suffered just one loss. Both teams have qualified for the quarter-finals, with opponents yet to be confirmed.

Ko Christian Martin (left) tētahi o ngā kaitākaro poitūkohu Māori kei Karahiko i tēnei wā. Photo / Getty.

On the netball court, the Silver Ferns have made a strong start today, beating Jamaica 53-48 after opening their campaign with a 74-44 win over Scotland.

Māori players Kelly Jackson (Ngāti Kahungunu), Kimiora Poi, and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (Ngāti Porou) all featured in the victories. The results put the Ferns in a strong position to top Pool B, with remaining matches against Uganda, Wales, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Strong Showings in Boxing, Gymnastics, and Bowls

Connor Campbell (Ngāpuhi, Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi) impressed in his Commonwealth Games debut, defeating Fiji’s Ben Maukakala by second-round referee stoppage in the men’s 65kg division to reach the quarter-finals, where he was ultimately beaten by Australia’s Jacob Cassar.

Courtney McGregor (Ngāti Kahungunu), one of the few Māori to represent Aotearoa in gymnastics, qualified 15th in the all-around and has advanced to the vault final in eighth. Meanwhile, on the green, Shannon McIlroy has won three of his four men’s singles pool matches and remains in strict contention for the knockout rounds.

Still to Come (NZT):