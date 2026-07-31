Rotorua mayor backs review of council art storage

New analysis revealed New Zealand councils collectively own what is believed to be the country's largest public art collection, valued at more than $1 billion

Rotorua Lakes Mayor Tania Tapsell says councils should rethink whether millions of dollars worth of artwork belongs in storage, after new analysis estimated local authorities collectively own more than $1 billion worth of art.

A report released by the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union found councils across the country have amassed extensive art collections, including works by internationally renowned artists such as Salvador Dalí, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso.

The report argues councils should treat art as a public asset by ensuring it is accessible to communities, and questions whether acquiring or retaining expensive works should remain a priority as councils face rising debt, increasing rates and growing pressure to fund essential services.

Rotorua Lakes Council owns an art collection valued at about $13.7 million, but none of it is currently on public display.

Calling for review

Tapsell said while some acquisitions made by previous councils were justified, the way collections are managed should now be reviewed.

“We can’t discredit the decisions that happened in the past because they may have had a reason,” she said.

“In situations where we have valuable artwork, it was because it was considered that it would hold value.”

However, she said there was an important distinction between culturally or historically significant taonga and other works held in council collections.

She said cultural and historical artefacts should continue to be protected, but questioned whether expensive paintings that remain in storage deliver value to the public.

“Sometimes we’re given art, we’re gifted art. We also have local trusts. One of them has a number of different Goldie paintings,” she said.

“You heard me right – there are Goldies sitting in our storage... That’s when I think we need to look at what is relevant.”

Tapsell said the issue was not only about protecting and displaying artwork, but also deciding the most appropriate long-term home for some pieces.

She said she would be encouraging Rotorua Lakes Council to review how its collection is managed.

The mayor said she hoped many of the works would eventually return to public display once Rotorua Museum reopens.

“We really look forward to opening our Rotorua Museum and putting these art pieces back where they belong.”

But she said councils also needed to have broader conversations with central government about nationally significant collections.

“We do need to have a discussion with government and the Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage to make sure nationally significant art or artefacts are protected in a national facility.”

She said the cost of storing and insuring valuable collections ultimately falls on ratepayers at a time when councils have limited revenue.

“This all goes back on our local rates, and our local ratepayers at large would not support us investing or spending on holding this art.

“That’s the real challenge. So we’re going to need to have some tough discussions going forward.”