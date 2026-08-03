Bridge upgrades to boost Mountains to Sea Great Ride experience

The project includes a mix of aluminium truss and timber bridge replacements, and two new boardwalks in the Kaiwhakauka Valley. Photo: Supplied/Mountains to Sea NZ

A major infrastructure upgrade on the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride is about to begin, with 15 new bridges and boardwalks set to be installed across the iconic Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka sections.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is leading the project, working alongside the Ngā Ara Tūhono Charitable Trust to coordinate visitor communications and minimise disruption during construction.

Installation work on the Mangapurua section will take place from 1 August until mid-October 2026, in time for the Great Ride season.

Work in the Kaiwhakauka Valley will follow in November and December, with bypasses available while construction is underway.

DOC project manager Louise Brown said careful planning means most visitors will still be able to enjoy the trails while work progresses.

“Many of the bridges have been built offsite, and for the most part existing structures will remain in use until the new bridges are completed, so you’ll still be able to get out naturing.

“However, there will be a couple of times where we need to close a track completely, and we’ll aim to give two days’ notice on our website.”

The Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka tracks are among the most remote stages of the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride, taking riders, walkers and trampers through Whanganui National Park and connecting them with the history, landscape, waterways and stories of the valleys.

The project includes a mix of aluminium truss and timber bridge replacements, along with two new boardwalks in the Kaiwhakauka Valley.

Trust kaihautū ara/general manager Lynley Twyman said the upgrades are an important investment in preserving one of the country’s most distinctive trail experiences.

“The Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka sections are a truly special part of the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono journey. They offer riders and walkers a powerful sense of remoteness, history and connection - from the old valley settlements and the Bridge to Nowhere through to the Whanganui awa,” Twyman said.

The Trust governs, maintains and develops the Great Ride, bringing together local iwi, the Ruapehu and Whanganui district councils and community partners.

“These bridge upgrades are not about changing the character of the experience. They are about protecting access, improving safety, and making sure this remarkable journey can continue to be enjoyed into the future,” Twyman said.

“This work demonstrates that although these trails are free to access, they rely on strong partnerships, ongoing maintenance, and investment from agencies, councils, iwi, communities, operators and trail supporters.”

Existing bridges on the Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka sections of the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride are set to be replaced. Photo: Supplied/Mountains to Sea NZ.

Ngā Ara Tūhono Charitable Trust trustee Hayden Potaka, representing the Whanganui Māori Regional Tourism Organisation, said the Great Ride plays a vital role in supporting Māori tourism and the wider visitor economy across the region.

“Ngā Ara Tūhono is important to the ongoing development of Māori tourism and the wider visitor economy across our rohe.”

He said the Whanganui Māori organisation had been working well alongside the mayors and industry representatives on the Trust.

“Strong partnerships with DOC, councils, iwi, communities and tourism operators are essential to its continued success.

“For tourism operators throughout the Whanganui catchment, the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride is an important link connecting the maunga, the whenua and the Whanganui Awa.

“Maintaining safe, functional and high-quality trails supports our operators, strengthens local employment and enterprise, and creates lasting benefits for the communities situated along the journey.”

Potaka said the Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka sections are especially significant because they connect visitors with the history, cultural narratives and natural environment of the rohe.

“The bridge replacement work is an important investment in maintaining safe access and ensuring these special places can continue to be experienced.

“At the same time, we must find the right balance between tourism development and protecting our taiao from the mountain to the sea.

“Success should not be measured only by increasing visitor numbers. It must also be measured by how well we protect the environment, respect the mana and stories of the whenua and awa, and ensure that our iwi, hapū, communities and local operators receive lasting benefits.”

Visitors planning to use the Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka tracks are encouraged to check the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono trail status page and the DOC website before travelling, follow on-site signage, and be aware that contractors and machinery will be operating in work areas.

The Mangapurua Track remains subject to its seasonal winter closure for cyclists from King’s Birthday weekend until the Friday before Labour Weekend.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.