Dedicated marae funding to be scrapped

Rural marae fear that without funding, they will struggle to provide emergency services to their communities during a state of emergency

The government is overhauling how lottery money is distributed, leaving many rural marae concerned about their ability to serve as lifelines during future disasters.

Starting July 1, the specialised Oranga Marae funding committee, originally established to provide targeted support to marae, will be dissolved. It is being replaced by six regional hubs and one national committee designed to manage all community grants under a single umbrella.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden says the move is about “ease of access” and “efficiency”. The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) believes a broader regional view will help officials spot service gaps and avoid duplication where similar projects are funded repeatedly in the same area.

While the structure is changing, the government has promised that the total amount of money available and the legal criteria for who can apply will remain the same. A trend identified in 2023 showed that out of 5,000 groups applying for lottery grants, only about 3,800 were successful.

For those on the ground, however, the change feels like a significant risk.

Under the new model, Northland marae will be grouped into a regional pool with much larger organisations from Auckland. Although the government says these new committees will still look out for Māori interests, the DIA confirmed there is no specific requirement for Māori members to hold seats on these new boards.

Local leaders are concerned that the final decision-makers may lack a fundamental understanding of how a marae operates. MP Hūhana Lyndon questions the shift, asking:

“E rima anake ngā reo ki runga i tēnei kōmiti hou, nō reira kei hea te wāhi mō te Māori?”

The vital nature of marae support was seen during Cyclone Vaianu, where they worked closely with Civil Defence. Damian Rio of Te Rākau Whakamarumaru notes that their team worked closely with marae to set up plans that proved invaluable when flooding hit.

“They prepared well... and they opened their doors ready to support whānau,” Rio said, adding that “the role of marae is huge”.

Pipiwai Marae relied on previous grants to stay operational when the local power grid failed, having received a total of $100,000 between 2023 and 2025 for solar power and facility upgrades.

“Te wā ka tae mai te huarere tino kino ki roto i tō mātou hapori ka whakapuare mai o mātou kuaha” Rakich said.

During Cyclone Vaianu, Pipiwai Marae relied on previous grants to stay operational when the local power grid failed. Pipiwai received a total of $100,000 from the Oranga Marae Committee in 2023 and 2025, specifically for solar power and facility upgrades.

Similarly, Terenga Pāraoa Marae utilised a $50,000 grant from 2007 to upgrade its kitchen, allowing it to feed families who had lost their homes. Marlene Penehio of Terenga Pāraoa explains the necessity of maintaining these facilities.

“We need to make sure our marae is safe and well to receive people”. She warns that if a marae cannot get the help it needs to stay functional, it simply cannot receive those in crisis.