Two police officers criminally charged following investigation into arrest of Aboriginal man

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei e NITV i Ahitereiria.

Two police officers will face court in September, charged with criminally assaulting a young Aboriginal man in the course of an arrest.

It follows an investigation by Victoria’s independent corruption watchdog into the August 2025 arrest by a senior constable and a sergeant.

Wade (last name withheld for privacy reasons) alleges the senior constable unlawfully struck him in the head with his taser multiple times.

He also alleges that the sergeant kneed him in the head.

In a statement released by the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (VALS), Wade alleges he remembers “feeling a police officer’s knee pressed into the back of my neck while face down on the ground.”

“I am thankful for the bodycam footage from that night,” he said.

The case was picked up by ‘Focused Police Complaints Team’ (FPCT), a specialised unit within Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC).

Established in 2025, the team investigate serious, single-incident allegations of Victorian Police misconduct against people from communities at a higher risk of experiencing police misconduct.

The investigation, called ‘Operation Gingko’, has resulted in charges against both officers: the senior constable has been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, and the sergeant with unlawful assault.

VALS says Victoria’s police oversight system ‘falls drastically short’

In a media release, IBAC confirmed that the two officers are expected to appear before Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 11 September 2026.

Additionally, to the criminal charges laid by the state, the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service will represent Wade to pursue civil damages for the harm he says he has been caused.

Nerita Waight, CEO of the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, said that while the announcement of criminal charges is welcome, “Victoria Police have confirmed that both officers remain on duty.”

“This is an abhorrent example of abuse of power and lack of accountability,” she said.

Wade says he hopes the officers “take accountability for what they did to me.”

“The police aren’t above the law, they put me in hospital and need to be held to account for this,” he said.

“I support IBAC’s investigation and welcome these charges.”

In response to questions from NITV, Victoria Police said it had been “notified” of the charges against the officers.

“Any further enquiries should be directed to IBAC.”

Nā Phoebe McIlwraith nō NITV.