Te ao Māori mourns language champion Rauru Broughton

Taranaki is mourning the loss of one of its most revered descendants, Te Ikamatawhero Rauru Broughton.

Commonly known as Rauru Broughton, he was widely regarded for his continuous efforts in revitalising the dialect of the West Coast tribes through his work in broadcasting and a variety of iwi initiatives.

Broughton was a staunch advocate of te reo Māori, having recently been acknowledged for decades of service to the revitalisation of the language and dedication to iwi radio.

The youngest son of renowned Ngāti Ruanui tohunga, Ruka Broughton, Rauru was taught under the tutelage of his elders and became known as a keeper of traditional knowledge belonging to his people of the West Coast.

In an interview with Taiuru News earlier this year, upon acknowledging his dedication to the revitalisation of the language, he noted the achievement wasn’t his alone, but rather the collective efforts of many who have taken on the challenge of speaking Māori daily.

“E rongo ana au i te kaha ora haere o tō tātou reo. Koia nei te āhuatanga, kaua ki te tohu rawa, he tohu anō te tohu. Engari ko te tohu o roto i tō tohu e kōrero ana mō te tupu nunui, te tupu roroa me te pihi ake o te reo i roto i ēnei rā.”

Furthermore, Broughton, who has spent a majority of his life dedicated to the survival of te reo Māori, used the tools of media to ensure the message was spread far and wide.

A stalwart in the iwi radio movement, working with Te Ūpoko o te Ika and served as an announcer on Te Korimako o Taranaki, with a series of shows diving into many elements of tikanga and kawa.

Furthermore, he is a beloved kaumātua for his people of Ngā Rauru.

His dedication to the revitalisation of te reo Māori and the dialect of his people never faded.

He recently noted that in order for the language to survive, Māori must ensure an ongoing devotion to its survival.

“He mahi nui tonu kei mua i te aroaro he whāingai whakatupuranga te mahi, ana mā tēnā whakatupuranga, mā tēnā whakatupuranga, ka tino toiora, ka tino pakari te ora o tō tātou reo.”

Broughton will lay at his marae Pākaraka from Friday until Sunday 30th August.

Ope will be allowed on to the marae at the following times:

Paraire: 9am | 12:30pm | 3:30pm – Karakia: 7pm

Rāhoroi: 9am | 12:30pm | 3:30pm – Karakia: 7pm

Final karakia will take place at 11am Sunday 31st August.

Nō reira rā e te kākā tarahae o ngā iwi o te uru, kua ea te wāhi ki a koe. E ngangahu ana te kite i ngā hua o āu mahi i roto i tēnā, i tēnā o mātou kua mahue mai i te ao. Ko te aunga o moe ki a koe.