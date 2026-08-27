No room for error in Singapore’s 1000m turns

Aotearoa crews say precision, composure and six paddlers working as one can decide a race within seconds.

Aotearoa crews faced one of the most technical tests of the IVF Va’a World Sprints as the 1000-metre turn races took centre stage in Singapore.

The longer races demand speed through the straights, but the result can hinge on how well a crew navigates each turn. A wide approach costs distance, while turning too sharply can stall the waka and hand the advantage to a rival crew.

Vaka Manu paddler Mark Malaki-Williams said strength alone would not secure a race.

“Turns are important. We have seen teams go in too wide or too sharp and it has cost them the race. You could have the strongest paddlers in the team when it comes to straights, but when it comes to turns, it’s different altogether.”

The steerer has a crucial role, but Peata Melbourne of Taniwha Wahinez rejects the idea that the race rests on one paddler.

“E kiia ana ko tēnei momo rēhi mō nga kaiurungi, engari kei te whakahē ki tērā i te mea kei te mōhio ahau mā ia tūrima, ia tangata ki roto i te waka, tōna ake mahi hei tahuri i te waka”.

Melbourne and her Taniwha crew have won gold in turn races at the New Zealand nationals. Racing at the World Sprints brought the added challenge of adjusting to the hydro waka used in Singapore.

“Ehara i te mea he taumaha ngā waka nei, koinei momo waka he Hydra, nō reira tino ngāwari nei, he painga i roto i tēnā engari he māmā te nukunuku”.

Horouta Waka Hoe crew 35 Mai Tawhiti arrived with a reputation for strong turns. Ange Rasmussen said racing between world-class crews placed further pressure on paddlers to remain composed.

“Knowing that you’ve got huge competition on both sides, a lot of pressure, but I think it’s huge to stay composed, relaxed and connected as a team.”

Preparation has brought a different challenge for crews whose paddlers live in separate parts of Aotearoa.

Annie Cairns Haeata said her crew had trained together in June before reuniting in Singapore.

“We had a practice back in June, so we’re just relearning and going over a few things. But no, first run was pretty good.”

She said having Ronnie as the crew’s steerer carried special significance as Haeata fielded a Masters women’s crew at the World Sprints for the first time.

“I’ve been lucky to have Ronnie as my steerer for, like, my whole paddling life. So to have her steering us here, this is the first time Haeata’s ever had a Masters women’s team at a Worlds. It’s amazing.”

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