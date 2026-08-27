Upper Hutt weighs Māori wards for next two local elections

Upper Hutt councillors are deciding if the city will have Māori wards for the 2028 and 2031 elections. Photo: ROSA WOODS/THE POST.

Upper Hutt’s council is revisiting Māori wards for the 2028 and 2031 elections while its own future remains up in the air.

Even if local government reforms see Upper Hutt City Council amalgamated with its neighbours by the time the elections roll around, the Local Electoral Act requires councils to review their representation arrangements at least once every six years.

Upper Hutt councillors could choose to accept or reject a Māori ward, or run a referendum, according to a council paper for a meeting on Wednesday.

An earlier survey run between late June and mid-August received 340 responses, of which 196 were supportive of a Māori ward. Another 125 opposed while the remaining 19 were neutral or unsure.

In 2024, Upper Hutt councillors passed a resolution to set up a Māori ward for the 2025 elections, but u-turned eight months later in the wake of new legislation ordering all authorities to scrap Māori seats or hold a referendum about them.

The local Ōrongomai Marae, as well as mana whenua Wellington Tenths Trust, Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, were supportive of Māori wards in Upper Hutt.

“The establishment of a Māori Ward demonstrates a commitment to equity, inclusion, and long-term community wellbeing,” said Sophie Tukukino, chairperson of the Ōrongomai Marae’s committee and trustees.

“It provides a platform for Māori aspirations to be heard and contributes to better outcomes for future generations across Upper Hutt.”

Anaru Smiler and Liz Mellish, the respective chairpersons of the Wellington Tenths Trust and Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust, strongly recommended having a city-wide Māori ward, with a city-wide general ward and district-wide councillors.

If councillors decided to set up a Māori ward, the composition of the council would be decided next year.

Voters could demand a referendum on an Upper Hutt Māori ward if at least 5% of the city’s voters supported one.

Wednesday’s meeting paper said a referendum could cost $160,000, while tacking it onto the 2028 election would add on an extra $25,000.

A council spokesperson said in late July that because the 2024 representation review was not completed, the last completed review was before the 2019 election.

“Council has been advised that it must continue meeting its current representation review obligations,” the spokesperson said at the time.

“If future legislation or a confirmed reorganisation supersedes the arrangements developed through this review, council will respond to those changes at that time.”

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air