Koroneihana 2026: Waikato mourners arrive at Tūrangawaewae to remember their loved ones

Koroneihana commemorations have begun, with whānau from across the wider Waikato region gathering at Tūrangawaewae on Wednesday morning, carrying framed photographs of loved ones who have died over the past year.

The first day of Koroneihana is dedicated to ngā kawe mate o Tainui, when whānau bring their loved ones before Te Arikinui, sharing their stories, lives and legacies.

Whānau members of Tainui holding photos of their loved ones. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

He maimai aroha

For the mourning families, they shared how bringing them to Koroneihana ensures that their memory is held and honoured by the iwi.

Whānau from Ngāti Ōtara Kōhanga Reo in South Auckland gathered to remember Pāpā Jeff Tukua who whakapapa to Tainui. His photograph was carried today by his son, Pita Tukua, who described his father as a “staunch Māori” and a koroua deeply involved with his iwi, hapū and community.

“His main kaupapa was in the kura and kōhanga reo in Tāmaki Makaurau,” Pita Tukua said.

Pita Tukua, son, holding a photo of his father, Jeff Tukua. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Whānau from the kōhanga highlighted Jeff’s crucial role during the relocation of the facility after flood damage disrupted their operations, pointing to his leadership as the driving force behind securing their current location so that the kōhanga remained open for the next generation. Tukua also noted his father’s extensive involvement with local schools across South Auckland.

“When Pāpā passed away, pretty much every school in South Auckland was there to pay tribute and pay their respects to him.”

Reflecting on

Ngā ika nui o te tau

The morning also featured wider reflections, with speakers paying tribute to prominent leaders of te reo Māori, including the enduring legacy of Professor Whatarangi Winiata.

Whatarangi Winiata | Ngā Tohu ā Tā Kingi Ihaka 2020. Photo: Creative New Zealand.

Matua Whatarangi was brought by his whānau today to be remembered for his instrumental role in establishing Te Wānanga o Raukawa and the Whakatupuranga Rua Mano strategy, which transformed and recognised Ōtaki as one of the country’s leading bilingual communities, with te reo Māori widely spoken throughout the town.

Acknowledged by Tainui speakers, Te Whainoa Te Wiata shared his personal reflections on his impact;

“Taniwha o te reo, taniwha whakatupu, te puna tangata i te puna kōrero mō ngā mokopuna e whai ake a muri.”

The kaupapa will continue the day with kapa haka performances from secondary schools that competed at Ngā Kapa Haka kura Tuarua o Aotearoa 2026, including Te Wharekura o Māngere who placed second, Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa third, and the local regional school, Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga.

Whānau members of Tainui holding photos of their loved ones. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

As Tainui continues mourning its loved ones before Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the attention turns to tomorrow, when members of iwi and hapū from across the country will arrive to honour their own.