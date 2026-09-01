30-year-old man charged for murder following Wattle Downs double homicide

A South Auckland community is reeling following the deaths of two people at a home in Wattle Downs. Police have launched Operation Bealey as investigations continue into what happened at the Gambare Place property.

Murder charges have been laid against a 30-year-old man following the murder of two people in Wattle Downs last week.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua said Police had been speaking with a man who was in custody for an unrelated offence, and this morning charged him with two counts of murder.

“Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the killings, and this will include identifying any other persons who may be involved.

“We are pleased to have been able to charge this man in relation to this tragic incident.

Investigations are still ongoing, with police not ruling out any further arrests.

“Police and Victim Support Services are continuing to provide support to the victims’ whānau during this difficult time.”

Emergency services were called to a Gambare Place address at about 1:45 pm on 27 August following a report of an armed person at the property and an injured woman.

On arrival, police located two people deceased with fatal gunshot wounds.

Va’aelua confirmed on Monday that the postmortems and the scene examination had been completed.

The 30-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.