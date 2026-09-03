Stan Walker invites New Zealand schools to perform ‘Family Tree’ on stage

Schools across Aotearoa have been invited to perform alongside New Zealand music star Stan Walker.

To enter, kura must bring Walker’s new waiata, ‘Family Tree’, from Disney’s Moana: Voices Across the Ocean to life.

“Family Tree is really about knowing where you come from, knowing your whakapapa, and understanding the people and stories that shape who you are,” Walker said in a statement.

Participants must create their own rendition of the track and upload their performance to social media for the chance to win.

“I’m really excited to hear how each kura makes its special mark on the waiata. You never know what you’re going to get when it comes to tamariki and rangatahi, and we are so lucky to have so much talent here in Aotearoa,” he said.

The challenge will have two winners: one kura from the North Island and one from the South Island.

The winning schools will be invited to perform on stage with Walker at his upcoming Symphonic Experience shows at Trusts Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau and Wolfbrook Arena in Ōtautahi.

The music star is encouraging students to think outside the box when creating their entries.

“There’s no right or wrong way when it comes to music. I just want to see you all have fun with it, get your kura behind you and just really go for it. Karawhiua!”

The Family Tree challenge will run until 25 September, with the two winning kura announced shortly afterwards.

How to enter