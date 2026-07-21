Stan Walker on 17 years since Australian Idol: ‘Now I’m an artist’

With his biggest concert yet coming up, Stan Walker reflects on the 17 years since Australian Idol, saying he's making the best music of his life.

Almost seventeen years after winning Australian Idol, Stan Walker says creatively and personally, this is the best he’s ever been.

“I feel like I’m two very different people,” Walker says, reflecting on his 18 year-old self.

“Back then I was just a singer, but now I’m an artist.”

Walker won Australian Idol in 2009, launching a career that would make him one of Aotearoa’s most successful artists.

Looking back at old footage, Walker admits he finds it hard to watch.

“The way I sounded, the way I dressed, the way I sung, I was like, oh yuck,” he laughs.

“But that was one of the best times of my life, so it was cool just to be able to share that with my kids.”

He says his younger self never imagined this level of success.

“I had a dream that it would be like this, I never, ever, ever thought that that dream would become my reality.”

Kei te hīkaka rawa a Stan Walker mō tana konohete nui e kainamu mai ana. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Ko te whānau tōna tutukitanga nui

Despite reaching what many would consider the height of his music career, Walker says his greatest achievement is becoming a husband and pāpā.

“I think it’s strengthened my purpose, and it’s made my purpose so much greater,” he adds.

“The responsibility of being a husband and a father, but also the privilege and the joy and just my dream coming to life, in my family - it is the most fulfilling part of my life.”

Te tōrangapū me te puoro

Walker has long used music as a way to share his whakaaro and reflect on issues that matter to him.

“I feel like music is the most powerful tool and the most influential tool in the world.”

At the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards, Walker’s performance of Māori Ki Te Ao drew attention after Toitū Te Tiriti flags were displayed on stage, sparking criticism from some viewers, including Minister Chris Bishop.

“I heard this saying, [a] Greek philosopher basically said, kings, queens and governments may rule the nations, but you give me the music of the people, and I’ll take over the world,” Walker says.

“You listen to the greatest artists that ever exist, their words still resonate deep within us.”

He konohete nui te haere ake nei

Walker’s upcoming concert - Stan Walker: A Symphonic Experience - will reflect on the journey of the past 17 years and mark his first headline concert in Aotearoa in more than six years.

“This is definitely the biggest show that I’ve ever done. We’re gonna have like 50 people on stage, [a] huge orchestra, my whole band,” he says.

“We’re curating a show that’s gonna take people on a journey from the beginning of my career to new stuff.”

And for long time fans, one question remains: what ever happened to the Black Box?

“It’s still lost somewhere. It’s probably in the awa,” he jokes.

“I always never liked the song, because I didn’t understand what it was and that wasn’t my style, but I love that song now.”

Demand is already high, with 15,000 people signing up for presale this Wednesday, while only 5,000 tickets are available.

Stan Walker: A Symphonic Experience will take place in Tāmaki Makaurau on 17 October 2026.