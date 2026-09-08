No more vape stores in Awanui

He pūrongo tēnei nā Rukuwai Tipene-Allen o Te Kūkupa.

The Awanui community mobilises against the opening of the fourth vape store in their community.

Brian Joyce put out a call on social media, and the community responded. He says they’re “Protesting against another vape shop in Awanui. This is the third or fourth one in Awanui…all within a matter of 160 metres.”

He was shocked to find yet another vape shop pop up in his town yesterday, and his message is clear.

“It’s no good for our kids.”

2023 Census data shows Awanui has 2,490 residents and is a thoroughfare for residents and tourists travelling through Te Hiku o Te Ika. He believes revenue from travellers is the reason for the newest addition to the town’s storefronts.

Photo / Te Kūkupa

“Money. This is in an area that’s the highway to everywhere. All the tourists come through here and the first thing they see.

“It would help if it looked a bit better, but it’s ugly.”

Community members say the stand is a deeply personal one; they shared the impacts vaping has on their tamariki, including being excluded from school due to vaping and finding it difficult to shake the habit, calling it an “addiction”. They are concerned about the ease of access to young people who are already being impacted by vape culture.

These residents want the vape shops gone.

“It’s shocking. No one polices it,” said Joyce.

Far North District Councillor, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira and Te Hiku Community Board Chair, Bill Subritszky, have shown their support of the community effort.

Photo / Te Kūkupa

A health survey by the Ministry of Health, Trends in smoking and vaping: New Zealand Health Survey 2024/25, estimated the number of daily vapers was 509,000 in 2024/25, an increase from 33,000 in 2015/16.

Awanui community members say they will be back at the store tomorrow to continue their opposition to the establishment of vape stores in their town.

Te Kūkupa will have more on this story.